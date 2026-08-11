UWI LAW STUDENT DELONTE LEWIS LAUNCHED IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS — AND HE MAY HAVE JUST CHANGED THE POLITICAL GAME

Constituency #4 now shaping up as a clear battle between incumbent SKNLP Minister Hon. Samal Duggins and PLP newcomer Delonte Lewis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The political temperature in Constituency #4 has just gone up.

Delonte Lewis, a young educator, University of the West Indies law student and community advocate, has officially been launched as the People’s Labour Party candidate for the constituency — and his arrival has immediately added a new dimension to one of the races expected to attract major attention ahead of the next general election.

Young. Educated. Energetic.

And now firmly in the political spotlight.

The emerging contest is increasingly shaping up as a clear battle between incumbent St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party representative and Minister Hon. Samal Duggins and the PLP’s Delonte Lewis.

Duggins enters the coming contest with the advantages of incumbency, ministerial experience and an established political organisation.

Lewis, meanwhile, is being presented by the PLP as a fresh alternative — a younger candidate seeking to build support around accessibility, community engagement, education and a new approach to representation.

That contrast could make Constituency #4 one of the most closely watched political contests in the country.

Lewis brings a background that includes service as an educator and former Verchilds High School teacher, studies in law at the University of the West Indies and experience in student leadership, including two terms as a hall chairman.

His supporters say that combination of youth, education and community involvement gives him the potential to connect with voters looking for a different style of leadership.

But enthusiasm at a launch is only the beginning.

Lewis will now have to translate the momentum surrounding his candidacy into sustained constituency work, organisation and voter confidence across communities including Challengers, Half Way Tree, Middle Island, Old Road, Conyers, Lamberts and surrounding areas.

His campaign message — “Ready to Listen. Ready to Serve. Ready to Deliver More in Number Four” — is clearly aimed at voters who want stronger grassroots engagement and more visible representation.

For the incumbent, the challenge will be to defend his record and convince voters that his tenure deserves to continue.

For Lewis, the task is different.

He has to convince Constituency #4 that a new generation is ready.

And that is exactly why this race could become so compelling.

The PLP is positioning Lewis as part of a broader effort to refresh its national team with younger candidates and professionals from different backgrounds, while the governing SKNLP will be looking to protect a seat already held by one of its sitting ministers.

So the lines are becoming clearer.

Samal Duggins versus Delonte Lewis.

Incumbency versus a new challenger.

Government record versus a campaign for change.

The election is still ahead, and voters will ultimately decide whether the excitement surrounding Lewis translates into support at the ballot box.

But politically, his entrance has already ensured one thing:

Constituency #4 is now a race to watch.

And Delonte Lewis may have just changed the game.

TIMES CARIBBEAN