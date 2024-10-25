Montserrat Welcomes New Government: Premier Reuben T. Meade and Cabinet Officially Sworn-In

Montserrat – The island welcomed its newly elected government today as the Honourable Reuben T. Meade and his Cabinet were officially sworn-in at a brief but meaningful ceremony at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the event marked the beginning of a new chapter, with government officials taking solemn affirmations of their responsibilities and pledging to lead with dedication.

Leading the team, Premier Honourable Reuben T. Meade has been appointed Minister of Finance, Local Government, Immigration, Regional Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Economic Management, Trade, Information Communication, and Digital Transformation. He brings a vision of comprehensive development across these sectors, aiming to drive Montserrat’s economic progress and digital modernization.

Joining him is Deputy Premier Honourable Veronica Dorsett-Hector, assigned as Minister of Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation, Energy, and Ecclesiastical Affairs. Her portfolio reflects a commitment to enhancing Montserrat’s infrastructure and energy sectors while upholding the needs of workers and communities across the island.

The Honourable John P. Osborne will lead as Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, and Sports, focusing on sustainable development, housing solutions, and sports opportunities for Montserrat’s youth. Meanwhile, Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge has taken office as Minister of Education, Health, Social Services, and Youth Affairs, bringing her expertise to critical areas of community welfare, youth empowerment,