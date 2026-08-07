SAINT LUCIA CRICKET MOURNS FORMER YOUTH CAPTAIN SHARM PIERRE

Piaye native made history as the first Saint Lucian to captain both the Saint Lucia and Windward Islands Under-15 teams

The Saint Lucian cricket community is mourning the passing of former youth captain Sharm Pierre, who died following a short illness. He was 45.

Pierre, a native of Piaye, holds a special place in the island’s cricket history as the first Saint Lucian to captain both the Saint Lucia and Windward Islands Under-15 teams.

A talented top-order batsman and respected young leader, Pierre captained several players who later rose to prominence in regional and international cricket. They included former West Indies players Daren Sammy and Garey Mathurin of Saint Lucia, as well as Devon Smith of Grenada.

His leadership at the Under-15 level reflected the confidence placed in his ability, discipline and understanding of the game.

Pierre attended the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School and was employed at Jalousie. Beyond his achievements on the field, he is being remembered for the role he played in helping to shape a generation of young Windward Islands cricketers.

In a statement shared through its social media platforms, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association expressed “gratitude and respect for his service, leadership and contribution to the game.”

His passing has prompted messages of sympathy and reflection from across the local cricket fraternity.

Times Caribbean extends sincere condolences to Pierre’s family, friends, former teammates and the wider Saint Lucian cricket community during this difficult period.

May his legacy continue to inspire future generations of Caribbean cricketers.