THE OTHER SIDE OF THE OMNIBUS: DID JUSTICE MORLEY GO TOO FAR?

A critical examination raises questions over whether a departing High Court judge transformed complex sanctions, AML and cross-border banking disputes into a sweeping indictment of Nevis’ offshore financial sector

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS-NEVIS — TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURED ANALYSIS | September 18, 2026: Justice Iain Morley KC’s extraordinary 222-page September 15 “Judgments Omnibus” has already generated major headlines over Bank of New Innovation (BONI), Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB), millions of dollars in disputed deposits and calls for regulatory and law-enforcement intervention.

But there is another side to this story.

A closer examination of the judgment, viewed alongside modern international banking realities, raises a serious question: did the court adequately distinguish between a bank improperly withholding a depositor’s money and a bank confronting genuine legal and compliance obstacles before releasing internationally transferred funds?

That distinction matters.

And in the post-2022 financial world, it matters enormously.

The Omnibus concerns 39 proceedings involving BONI and HRB and was expressly written by Justice Morley as an overview of what he considered an increasingly difficult banking litigation landscape in Nevis. The judge acknowledged that he had been resident in Nevis for only two terms since January 2026 and described his own professional background as extensive in criminal law and fraud.

Yet international banking in 2026 exists inside a regulatory environment radically more complicated than ordinary debtor-and-creditor litigation.

Banks do not simply receive an instruction saying “send my money” and press a button.

They operate through correspondent institutions, sanctions-screening systems, beneficial-ownership rules, Know Your Customer requirements, Anti-Money Laundering controls, counter-terrorist-financing rules, suspicious-activity reporting requirements and, increasingly, extensive restrictions involving Russia and Russia-connected assets.

That is the regulatory context against which at least part of this Omnibus deserves closer scrutiny.

THE WORLD CHANGED AFTER FEBRUARY 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered one of the most extensive financial-sanctions regimes imposed in modern times.

The United Kingdom’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation says its Russia regime includes restrictions affecting designated persons, asset freezes, investments, financial services and other transactions. UK guidance also specifically addresses correspondent banking, ownership and control, trust services and Russia-related financial activity.

For international banks outside Britain, the issue does not simply disappear.

A small offshore bank that requires access to U.S., British, European or other international correspondent institutions must consider what those larger institutions will accept.

The UK Government itself warns non-UK businesses that they risk losing access to services provided by international banks where those institutions are concerned about transactions involving sanctioned persons or Russia-related activity.

That does not mean every Russian citizen is sanctioned. They are not.

Nor does nationality alone justify permanently withholding money.

But it does mean that the compliance landscape facing an international bank today is materially different from the environment in which many older customer relationships were established.

And that distinction receives comparatively little attention in the sweeping language of the Omnibus.

FATF ACTUALLY EXPECTS BANKS TO STOP AND ASK QUESTIONS

The Financial Action Task Force’s risk-based framework requires financial institutions to identify, assess and understand money-laundering and terrorist-financing risks and apply measures proportionate to those risks.

Its correspondent-banking guidance specifically requires robust assessment of relevant risk factors, with controls varying according to the level and type of risk presented.

Enhanced due diligence can consequently involve further investigation of identity, beneficial ownership, source of funds, transaction purpose and ongoing activity.

That is not automatically evidence of wrongdoing by a bank.

It can be evidence of a bank doing precisely what international regulators expect.

This is where the Omnibus becomes more complicated than its most dramatic passages might suggest.

THE JUDGMENT ITSELF RECORDS COMPLIANCE QUESTIONS

Justice Morley’s own narrative records that HRB relied upon additional KYC requirements and AML/CFT concerns.

More importantly, the Omnibus records that funds connected with some HRB disputes had been transferred into an escrow arrangement in Florida and were subsequently detained by the United States Department of Homeland Security following AML/CFT concerns raised through HRB and Liberty Legal.

That is no small detail.

The court was understandably dissatisfied that HRB had not produced the independent U.S. law-enforcement confirmation Justice Morley wanted. The judge therefore questioned whether the detention resulted principally from reports initiated by HRB and its representatives rather than a separately originated American investigation.

That concern deserves serious consideration.

But another question follows.

Does the absence of the particular confirmation demanded by a Nevis court necessarily mean that the underlying compliance concerns were illegitimate?

That is a different proposition.

Financial institutions routinely operate within confidentiality requirements surrounding suspicious-activity reporting and financial investigations. The Omnibus itself acknowledged the danger of “tipping off” and recognised that an active law-enforcement investigation could involve information that should remain confidential.

That acknowledgement exposes one of the central tensions in the case.

The court wanted independent corroboration.

The bank maintained that paying certain money could expose it and its officers to consequences under U.S. law.

Those positions demanded painstaking technical examination.

Instead, the Omnibus repeatedly moves toward a stark binary: either the customers are engaged in wrongdoing, or the bank may itself be acting improperly.

International compliance is rarely that simple.

THE AGRAMAKOV AND BOLOTOV CASES ILLUSTRATE THE PROBLEM

The Omnibus records that Denis Bolotov opened an HRB account in December 2021 and subsequently became subject to enhanced due-diligence requests.

Dimitri Agramakov opened two accounts in January 2022. The judgment records repeated requests by HRB for additional documents concerning the origin of funds, while Agramakov maintained that those requirements had been satisfied.

Their claims must ultimately be decided on the evidence and applicable law.

But notice the dates.

December 2021.

January 2022.

Then February 2022 brought Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the enormous expansion of sanctions and compliance controls that followed.

Again, nationality by itself proves nothing.

But banks with clients, beneficial owners, companies or transactions touching jurisdictions suddenly placed under intense sanctions scrutiny could hardly continue operating as though nothing had changed.

Enhanced review after onboarding is therefore not inherently suspicious.

Sometimes it is mandatory risk management.

A COURT ORDER STILL MATTERS

None of this excuses defiance of a lawful court order.

That point should not be diluted.

Banks licensed in Nevis are accountable to Nevis law and to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. A regulated financial institution cannot simply decide that a judicial order is optional because its foreign lawyer or compliance department disagrees.

Justice Morley was plainly entitled to be troubled by repeated failures to comply with orders.

The HRB portion of the Omnibus records substantial instances where payment orders were not obeyed, while the bank maintained that compliance could potentially expose it to legal consequences in the United States.

That creates a genuine conflict requiring resolution.

But the existence of that conflict is precisely why restraint matters.

The judicial task is to decide the cases, determine whether the evidence establishes lawful justification for withholding funds, enforce valid orders and permit the appellate system to correct error.

The broader policy question — whether a licensed international bank should remain operational — belongs within the statutory regulatory structure.

To his credit, Justice Morley expressly acknowledged that suspension or revocation ultimately rests with the relevant Nevis authorities, not with him. The Omnibus records the HRB matter as a referral for consideration of suspension, not an order by the judge cancelling its licence.

That distinction is important.

Yet words from the bench carry consequences even when they are not formal regulatory orders.

WHEN JUDICIAL LANGUAGE BECOMES THE STORY

The language throughout parts of the Omnibus is unusually colourful.

Banks are discussed through the language of possible scams.

Court filings become a “bewildering blizzard.”

Nevis’ courthouse is described in detail as a “spartan storm shelter,” complete with broken facilities and a carpark likened to a goat field.

The judgment then asks whether major international commercial litigation should even take place in Nevis and suggests that inadequate institutions might attract “unsavoury” parties hoping regulators and courts will be unable to cope.

This goes far beyond determining whether particular depositors should receive particular sums.

And that is where legitimate concern arises about the wider impact of the judgment.

A court certainly has authority to criticise litigants appearing before it.

It can criticise regulators where legally appropriate.

It can identify institutional weaknesses.

But publicly connecting Nevis’ physical courthouse, the size of its population, perceived limitations among regulators and the attractiveness of the jurisdiction to allegedly questionable international actors risks becoming something broader than adjudication.

It becomes a commentary on the jurisdiction itself.

For an international financial centre, words like these travel.

Correspondent banks read them.

Compliance departments read them.

International competitors read them.

Prospective investors read them.

And reputational damage can arise long before an appellate court has examined whether every legal and factual conclusion survives scrutiny.

THE OBSERVER RAISES ANOTHER QUESTION: WHERE DOES US$20 MILLION COME FROM?

An analysis published by The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer on September 16 challenges several aspects of the Omnibus from the judgment’s own internal record.

Among its arguments is that Justice Morley repeatedly refers to approximately US$20 million being sought in BONI-related proceedings but does not provide a clear reconciliation showing how that overall figure was calculated.

The Observer argues that quantified BONI claims identifiable from the matters decided do not obviously reconcile with the headline total and says the discrepancy deserves examination.

That does not automatically invalidate the court’s substantive findings.

But where a judgment deliberately presents itself as a panoramic assessment of an entire banking sector, headline numbers matter.

They should be transparent and readily reproducible.

FROM A HANDFUL OF DISPUTES TO A SYSTEMIC CONCLUSION

The Observer raises another challenge worth considering.

Its analysis argues that the litigated BONI relationships represent only a small fraction of the customer accounts referenced within the evidential record, questioning whether the existence of serious disputes among a comparatively small number of accounts justifies characterising the institution more broadly.

Numbers alone cannot answer that.

One serious case of financial misconduct can matter profoundly. Twenty complaints do not become insignificant merely because a bank has thousands of customers.

But the reverse is equally true.

The existence of several difficult depositor cases does not, without more, establish that an entire international banking operation is systemically illegitimate.

That conclusion requires evidence proportionate to its seriousness.

THE BONI CASE PRESENTS A DIFFERENT SET OF FACTS

Any responsible counter-analysis must also recognise that BONI cannot simply be defended under the banner of AML compliance.

The court heard evidence from former employees Yasmine Hanley and Sandra Huggins that Justice Morley found highly credible.

The Omnibus also contains evidence the judge interpreted as suggesting that an attempt was made to facilitate Russia-linked transactions through a Hungarian bank following sanctions announced in 2022. BONI disputed the inference, with its witness arguing that correspondence merely explored whether a transaction could lawfully proceed and that funds from restricted jurisdictions could not be processed.

Those competing interpretations cannot responsibly be collapsed into either “proof of sanctions evasion” or “proof of innocent compliance” without fuller adjudication of the underlying facts.

And therein lies the larger point.

Complex financial evidence demands nuance.

REGULATION IS NOT THE SAME THING AS CRIMINAL ADJUDICATION

Justice Morley himself tells readers that his professional experience lies extensively in criminal law and fraud.

There is nothing improper about a judge having such expertise.

But international banking regulation is its own highly specialised discipline.

AML.

CFT.

Sanctions.

Beneficial ownership.

Correspondent-bank risk.

Suspicious transaction reporting.

Cross-border asset restraints.

Tax reporting.

Trust structures.

Foreign regulatory exposure.

Each operates through overlapping domestic and international rules.

The central criticism that can therefore legitimately be made of the Omnibus is not that Justice Morley was forbidden from asking hard questions.

He plainly was not.

It is whether the judgment sometimes treats unresolved compliance complexity as evidence supporting a much larger narrative before the specialised regulatory process has completed its own work.

AND THERE IS A POTENTIAL CONTRADICTION

The Omnibus criticises Nevis for allegedly lacking sufficient regulatory, investigative and judicial resources.

At the same time, it recommends consequences capable of profoundly affecting institutions within the very industry those authorities regulate.

If the regulatory system is insufficiently equipped, as the judgment suggests, the answer would logically be stronger supervision, specialist expertise, forensic investigation and institution-building.

Not necessarily immediate reputational demolition of the sector.

That is particularly important because Nevis does not operate in isolation.

Its banks must interact with institutions abroad whose compliance decisions may be driven by American, British, European and multilateral regulatory expectations.

FATF’s current framework emphasises risk-based supervision and proportionate enforcement, requiring financial institutions and supervisors to understand risks rather than applying simplistic assumptions.

Nevis should be held to those standards.

So should its banks.

And scrutiny of their conduct should be rigorous.

But scrutiny should also distinguish misconduct from compliance friction.

THE MOST SERIOUS QUESTION IS PROPORTIONALITY

There are really two separate issues before the public.

The first is straightforward:

Were individual depositors unlawfully denied money to which they were entitled?

The courts must decide that.

The second is much larger:

Do those disputes justify conclusions capable of damaging confidence in an entire jurisdiction’s international banking sector?

That requires considerably more caution.

A judicial finding against a bank in a particular case is one thing.

A narrative suggesting that an island’s regulatory system, banking industry, courthouse, investigators and institutional capacity collectively make it vulnerable to questionable international business is another.

The economic consequences of the second proposition can extend far beyond the parties who appeared before the judge.

THE APPEAL PROCESS NOW MATTERS

The Omnibus is not necessarily the final word.

As the Observer analysis notes, the decisions remain capable of being tested through the judicial process, including appeals where permitted.

That process matters because the issues extend beyond unpaid deposits.

They concern the relationship between domestic courts and international compliance requirements; between depositor rights and sanctions controls; between judicial enforcement and regulatory authority; and between necessary criticism of individual institutions and the international reputation of Nevis as a financial jurisdiction.

Justice Morley has undoubtedly forced those questions into the open.

Whether every conclusion in his extraordinary Omnibus ultimately withstands legal, evidential and regulatory scrutiny is another matter entirely.

For now, one principle should remain clear.

A bank cannot invoke “compliance” as a magic word to ignore a lawful court order.

But neither should legitimate sanctions, AML, CFT, beneficial-ownership or correspondent-banking concerns automatically be dismissed as convenient excuses merely because they complicate repayment.

In modern international finance, those complications are real.

They became substantially more serious after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And for a small international financial centre such as Nevis, navigating them carefully is not evidence of weakness.

It is essential to survival.

The fair test of the Morley Omnibus, therefore, may not be whether it sounded the alarm.

It is whether, in sounding it so loudly, the judgment sufficiently separated proven misconduct from unresolved compliance risk — and individual banking disputes from the reputation of an entire jurisdiction.

That question deserves examination just as rigorous as the scrutiny now being directed at the banks themselves.

TIMES CARIBBEAN ANALYSIS