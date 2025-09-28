PM Drew Holds High-Level Talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Small States’ Challenges and Global Issues

NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2025 (SKN Times) —

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has described his recent meeting with United Nations Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres as an honour and an important platform to advance the concerns of small island developing states (SIDS).

The meeting took place on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, where Dr. Drew joined global leaders for high-level discussions.

Focus on Small States’ Struggles

In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Drew revealed that the dialogue centered on the unique vulnerabilities faced by small island developing states such as St. Kitts and Nevis. These include the existential threat of climate change, the volatility of food security, and the ongoing push for sustainable development models.

Dr. Drew stressed that despite their size, small nations play a significant role in shaping global stability and resilience. He noted that the federation remains committed to solutions that protect the environment, strengthen economies, and secure a sustainable future.

Zone of Peace

Another major theme of the talks was the Caribbean’s longstanding tradition of maintaining itself as a zone of peace. Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis, along with its regional partners, remains steadfast in safeguarding peace and stability while confronting international challenges.

“I emphasized our commitment to preserving this stability, even as we confront global issues such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development,” the Prime Minister stated.

Support from the United Nations

According to Dr. Drew, Secretary-General Guterres expressed strong support for the aspirations of small states and reiterated the UN’s commitment to helping them achieve resilience, sustainability, and peace for future generations.

The exchange comes at a time when small island nations are increasingly pressing the international community to deliver on promises of financing, climate action, and development assistance, underscoring the importance of such high-level engagements.