CEMSS CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE: Charles E. Mills Secondary School Launches Year-Long Anniversary Celebration Under Theme “60 Years Strong. Resilience All Along.”

SANDY POINT, ST. KITTS — The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS), formerly known as Sandy Point High School (SPHS), is preparing to mark a major milestone as the institution celebrates its 60th anniversary throughout the 2026–2027 academic year.The celebrations will be held under the theme:“60 Years Strong. Resilience All Along.”The anniversary represents six decades of educational service, community development and nation-building, while paying tribute to the enduring contribution of an institution that has helped shape generations of students across St. Kitts and Nevis.Formerly Sandy Point High School, CEMSS holds an important place in the educational history of the Federation as a pioneering comprehensive secondary school, with its influence extending well beyond the classroom.For 60 years, the institution has served students from communities stretching from Half-Way Tree to Dieppe Bay, creating opportunities for academic achievement, technical and vocational development, leadership, sports, culture and personal growth.The anniversary programme will recognise the many people whose dedication helped build and sustain the school over the decades, including former and current principals, teachers, support staff, students, alumni, parents, volunteers and members of the surrounding communities.Throughout the 2026–2027 academic year, CEMSS will host a wide range of activities designed to celebrate its history while strengthening connections among past and present members of the school family.Planned activities include student showcases, alumni engagements, community service projects, beautification and upgrading initiatives, heritage programmes and special commemorative events.The celebrations will also provide opportunities to highlight the contributions of former principals, educators, volunteers and distinguished alumni while preserving important stories, photographs and memorabilia connected to the school’s development.Alumni and former staff are being especially encouraged to reconnect with the institution.The school is inviting past students and employees to share photographs, memories, memorabilia and personal stories documenting their experiences at SPHS and CEMSS over the past six decades.Their participation will form an important part of preserving the institution’s history for future generations.The year-long celebration is expected to culminate with a Grand Gala Celebration, bringing together alumni, past and present staff, students, parents and other stakeholders for an evening of reflection, recognition and celebration.The gala will honour six decades of achievement, resilience, growth, service and community impact while also looking ahead to the institution’s next chapter.As CEMSS marks 60 years, the anniversary is not only a celebration of buildings, classrooms or academic results. It is also a celebration of the thousands of lives influenced by the school and the generations of families that have passed through its doors.The institution is extending an open invitation to its entire family — alumni, former and current staff, parents, students, supporters and friends — to participate in what promises to be one of the most significant celebrations in the school’s history.The message behind the anniversary is clear: honour the past, celebrate the present and continue building for the future.Sixty years strong. And the journey continues.Persons seeking additional information about the anniversary programme or wishing to become involved may contact the Charles E. Mills Secondary School office at 465-6295.#CEMSS60 #60YearsStrong #ResilienceAllAlong #TimesCaribbean #Education #StKittsAndNevis