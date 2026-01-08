CARICOM CHAIRMAN REJECTS HAITIAN NATIONALS IN SHOCKING DEPORTEE DEAL — A MORAL COLLAPSE AT THE HEART OF REGIONAL LEADERSHIP

A mere week into 2026, and the Caribbean Community finds itself plunged into one of the most disturbing governance controversies in recent memory—one that cuts to the core of Caribbean integration, moral leadership, and political competence.

At the center of the storm is Chairman and Prime Minister of , , who on Tuesday confirmed that his administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States to accept third-country deportees—with one staggering, indefensible exclusion: Haiti.

Yes, Haiti—the Caribbean’s first Black republic, the region’s most embattled state, and a full member of CARICOM since 2002—has been explicitly carved out of this arrangement by the very man entrusted to lead the regional bloc.

According to Prime Minister Drew’s own admission at a national Round Table, only “non-violent” CARICOM nationals would be eligible for acceptance. Yet, when pressed, he confirmed that no Haitian nationals will be considered—period. No caveats. No distinctions. No individual assessments.

This is not just policy. This is a political and moral declaration.

And it is coming from the Chairman of CARICOM.

The implications are staggering. How does one preside over a regional body premised on unity, shared destiny, and collective responsibility—while publicly endorsing a framework that says, in effect: any Caribbean people but Haitians?

What kind of regional leadership selectively embraces integration when convenient, and discards it when politically uncomfortable?

Even more troubling is the widening circle of contradictions. The Drew Administration—operating, by credible accounts, with the full knowledge and cooperation of the Premier of —has been quietly negotiating this deal for months. The same government now insists it can screen deportees from unknown countries, yet refuses to consider Haitians who meet identical non-violent criteria.

The same leadership reportedly welcomes tens of thousands of foreign settlers under controversial development schemes, yet finds itself morally incapable of accepting a single Haitian national.

Doors flung open for some. Slammed shut for others.

This is not integration. This is selective humanity.

And it raises an unavoidable question: what exactly is driving this policy? Security concerns do not hold up under scrutiny when the exclusion is absolute rather than conditional. Administrative capacity arguments collapse when unknown third-country deportees are deemed acceptable. What remains is a deeply uncomfortable truth—that Haiti, and Haitians, are being singled out.

For a region that has long preached solidarity with Haiti in speeches, communiqués, and commemorative events, this moment exposes the hollowness of that rhetoric.

Where is CARICOM leadership when its Chair undermines one of its own members?

Where is the collective voice of the region in the face of such a precedent?

And most urgently: where is Dr. Drew taking St. Kitts and Nevis—and CARICOM itself?

If the Chair of CARICOM can openly negotiate agreements that exclude a member state’s people, what does CARICOM now stand for?

Barely one week into 2026, the direction is already alarming. The silence from regional leaders is deafening. And the message sent—to Haitians, to the Caribbean, and to the world—is one that history will not judge kindly.

This is not leadership.

This is abdication.