Statia Government receives official updates on implementation of the BSN

Earlier today, the Statia Government received an official update on the progress of the implementation of the Burgerservicenummer (BSN), a key administrative first milestone for the island’s integration into digital government services.

In attendance for the update session (from left to right) Malvern Dijkshoorn, Island Secretary, Nadine Busby, Unit Manager Census, Reuben Merkman, Island Commissioner; Sharon Hassell, Deputy Island Governor; Rajshree Soekhoe, Implementation Manager of the BSN project and Maarten van Kesteren Program Manager for the introduction of BSN.

The visit by the BSN implementation team focused on providing clear insights into the ongoing work, milestones achieved, and next steps in the rollout of the BSN on Statia.

The Burgerservicenummer (BSN), or Citizen Service Number, is a unique personal identification number used in the Netherlands for interaction with government services. The introduction of the BSN on Statia aims to be the first step towards digital government services. With a BSN, residents can apply for the DigiD login tool and in the future increasingly arrange matters with the government online.

