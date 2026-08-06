ST.KITTS-NEVIS MAIN OPPOSITION PLP SET FOR MAJOR NATIONAL CAUCUS TONIGHT AS MORE THAN 600 DELEGATES PREPARE TO ELECT NEW EXECUTIVE

Private session at Royal St. Kitts Hotel will set the stage for Saturday’s highly anticipated People’s Convention and the unveiling of the party’s full eight-candidate team

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 6, 2026 — The People’s Labour Party (PLP), the main opposition party in St. Kitts and Nevis, is preparing to host what party officials are describing as a historic national caucus tonight at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

More than 600 delegates representing all eight constituencies are expected to participate in the private session, which begins promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The gathering will bring together party delegates, constituency representatives, executive members and supporters for the election of a new national executive, as the PLP moves to strengthen its internal structure ahead of the next phase of its political campaign.

According to the official programme, the evening will begin with the National Anthem and prayer, followed by the call to order and welcome remarks from Party Chairman Wendy Phipps. Reports from the National Party Secretary and National Party Treasurer will also be presented before awards are given to outstanding persons within the constituencies.

The election of officers is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 p.m., under the supervision of Dr. Patrick Welcome, a member of the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

Delegates are expected to elect several executive officers, including the National Deputy Political Leader, National Deputy Chairperson, National Deputy Treasurer, National Deputy Secretary, National Party Organiser and representatives for youth, women, men, the diaspora and other party groups.

The official run sheet states that all positions being contested during the election will carry a tenure of one year.

Several existing leadership positions are not up for election. These include National Party Leader, National Deputy Party Leaders, National Secretary, National Party Treasurer and National Party Chairperson, whose officeholders are reportedly beginning the second year of their respective terms.

Tonight’s caucus is being viewed as the formal prelude to the PLP’s much-anticipated People’s Convention, scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Newtown Paddock in East Basseterre.

At Saturday’s public gathering, the party is expected to reveal and officially launch its complete slate of eight candidates—one for each constituency—as its campaign enters a more visible and organised phase.

The candidates will be presented under the party’s convention message, “Right Team, Right Direction,” alongside its broader commitment to being “Ready to Serve, Ready to Deliver.”

PLP officials have described the upcoming convention as a major moment for the organisation, with supporters from across St. Kitts and Nevis expected to gather at the Newtown Paddock for the public unveiling of the party’s national team.

Tonight, however, the focus will be on internal organisation, delegate participation and the selection of the executive body that will help guide the PLP through the period ahead.

The private session is expected to conclude with a vote of thanks at approximately 9:45 p.m., followed by a brief mixer and refreshments for attendees.