PLP HOSTS MAJOR NATIONAL CAUCUS AS HUNDREDS OF DELEGATES ELECT NEW EXECUTIVE

Calvin Pemberton joins Dameon Lawrence as Deputy Political Leader, while several new faces take up key positions

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The opposition People’s Labour Party (PLP) has elected an expanded national executive following what the party described as a highly successful caucus at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on Thursday evening.

Hundreds of delegates and supporters reportedly attended the private session, where members voted to fill several positions and help shape the party’s leadership structure ahead of its next phase of political activity.

One of the evening’s most notable developments was the election of architect and East Basseterre candidate Calvin Pemberton as a Deputy National Party Leader. He joins Central Basseterre candidate Dameon Lawrence in that role.

The result places two of the party’s emerging candidates alongside National Political Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris in the PLP’s senior leadership team.

Several new names and faces were also elected to key positions, including Curtis Trotman, Vikeshe Pickering, Dion Gumbs, Delesha Huggins and Juson Gordon.

Party officials and supporters described the caucus as energetic and well-organised, with delegates participating in the internal democratic process and preparing the organisation for its upcoming national activities.

The newly constituted PLP National Executive is:

National Party Leader: Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

Deputy National Party Leaders: Dameon Lawrence and Calvin Pemberton

National Party Chairperson: Wendy Phipps

National Deputy Chairperson: Sheryll Nisbett

National Party Secretary: Petrona Thomas

National Deputy Secretary: Delesha Huggins

National Party Treasurer: Rawle Mars

National Deputy Treasurer: Howard Richardson

National Party Organiser: Damian Weekes

National Deputy Party Organiser: Dion Gumbs

Communications Director: Vikeshe Pickering

National Women’s Arm Chairperson: Corretta Harris

National Women’s Arm Deputy Chairperson: Angela Lewis

National Men’s Representative: Curtis Trotman

National Youth Representative: Juson Gordon

Legal Adviser: Craig Tuckett

Trustees: Karen Huggins and Gary Thompson

The position of Diaspora Coordinator was not identified in the information made available following the caucus.

The election brings together established party officials and a new generation of representatives as the PLP continues strengthening its organisational structure across Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Attention will now turn to the party’s national convention and candidate presentation, where the PLP is expected to publicly showcase its leadership team, candidates and political programme.

The party has adopted the message “Right Team, Right Direction” as it positions itself for the next general election. Its performance and policy proposals will ultimately be assessed by the electorate as the national political campaign develops.

— Times Caribbean