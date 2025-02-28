March is Literacy Month: SKI Academy Gears Up for a Month of Reading Fun

SKI Academy is excited to celebrate Literacy Month this March with a packed schedule of engaging activities to inspire a love of reading among students. The festivities began on February 5th with the grand reopening of the school’s library, perfectly timed to coincide with World Read Aloud Day.

Highlighting the event was SKI’s own Grade 4 student and budding regional author, Coryn Clarke, who read to her peers from her celebrated series, The Chronicles of Coryn. Clarke captivated her fellow students with stories from Adventures in St. Kitts & Nevis and Traditional Carnival Characters of Trinidad and Tobago. The young author’s talent left her audience in awe, proving that it’s possible to become a published author at any age.

The excitement continued with the kickoff of SKI Academy’s annual read-a-thon on Thursday, February 27th, under the theme: ‘Once Upon A Bedtime Story’. The day started with students and parents arriving to a lively slumber party atmosphere, complete with a mock bedroom setup and everyone dressed in pajamas. The main launch event, a Reading Slumber Party, is set to take place after school, inviting families to read together on the lawn in their pajamas.

Renowned local author Heidi Fagerberg from Caribbean Reads will be the evening’s guest author, transporting listeners into a world of imagination. Each class has collaboratively created a brand-new bedtime story, which Fagerberg will read aloud. Students can also participate in a book exchange, picking up fresh titles to enjoy throughout the week.

The recently upgraded SKI Library now boasts an impressive collection of local and regional literature, including Chee Chee in Paradise, The Brimstone Hill Adventure Series, The Masquerade Dance by Carol Ottley-Mitchell, Tata and The Big Bull by Juleus Ghunta, and The Chronicles of Coryn by Coryn Clarke. Also featured are Heidi Fagerberg’s Sweet Victory, Belly Full Soup, and Oliver and Friends, as well as Trixy The Monkey that Ate Nevis by Jo-Anne Mason and Sugar is All: Caribbean Short Stories and Poems from St. Kitts and Nevis by Anette Walwyn Michael.

Adding to the excitement is the unveiling of the Tina Beck Book Nook, a special library section made possible by a generous donation from former SKI teacher Ms. Beck and additional support from the SKI Student Council. The contribution has allowed the library to add 185 new books to its collection, further enhancing the students’ literary experience.

The read-a-thon serves as SKI Academy’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting library updates and educational resources for the classrooms. Throughout the week, students will enjoy themed activities such as Curl Up With a Good Book Day, Character Dress Up Day, a scavenger hunt, Book Buddy-Up Day where older students read to younger ones, and Guest Author Day featuring middle and high school students reading their own original works.

SKI Academy invites the entire St. Kitts community to join in the celebration of World Literacy Month by picking up a book and discovering the joy of reading. Whether young or old, reading remains one of the most rewarding and enriching activities for all.