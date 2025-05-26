S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd Celebrates Another Year with The St Kitts Music Festival

After several years as a sponsor for St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF), S.L. Horsford is again committed as a partner for the 2025 edition of this highly acclaimed three (3) day event. During the handover ceremony, Venue Manager, Loftus Bridgewater, extended profound gratitude to the representative of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd and lauded their support of the SKMF over the years.

S.L. Horsford Group Marketing Manager, Wallis Wilkin, stated, “At Horsford’s, we believe in the power of culture, unity, and unforgettable experiences. That’s why we proudly continue our sponsorship of the St. Kitts Music Festival — a world-class event that brings people together and showcases the vibrant spirit of our nation. We are honored to play our part in keeping the music and culture alive.”

S.L. Horsford has been in business since 1875 and today functions as a highly diversified business corporation involved in multiple trading, service, and manufacturing activities through its various departments and subsidiary companies. It has traded profitably since its incorporation.

For the past twenty-seven (27) years, the St Kitts Music Festival has entertained local, regional, and international audiences with LIVE musical performances by acts from all over the world. This year’s Festival will be staged at the historic Warner Park Cricket Stadium from June 26-28

Patrons are asked to log on to the Festival’s website: stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets and view further updates and additional details.