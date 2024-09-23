Ministry of Education Breaks Silence on CXC Results Delay After Public Outcry

“”

After weeks of public outrage and mounting frustration, the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis has finally addressed the delay in the delivery of the 2024 CXC exam results. In a statement released on Monday, September 23rd, 2024, the Ministry confirmed the delays, responding to widespread concerns raised by students, parents, and media reports.

The Ministry’s statement read:

“The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) officially released the 2024 Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam (CAPE) results to all territories, including the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, on August 20th, 2024. Students immediately accessed their electronic preliminary slip (e-Preslip), which serves as a digital statement of their preliminary exam results. The resolution of ungraded subjects is ongoing, and we crave the public’s patience as we work to address the matter.”

This statement, however, came only after weeks of silence from the Ministry, sparking criticism from the public who questioned why the information was not issued sooner. Media reports had earlier highlighted the delay, leading to growing discontent and speculation that St. Kitts and Nevis had failed to make timely payments to CXC, a claim the Ministry quickly refuted in its release.

“The Ministry of Education denounces all false claims that ‘the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) withheld exam results due to non-payment by St. Kitts.’ The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has a sterling record of on-time payment of fees and dues to the CXC,” the statement added.

Despite the Ministry’s assurance, many continue to question the lengthy delay in addressing the issue. The public outcry has only intensified as students await resolutions to ungraded subjects and seek clarity on the final release of certificates.

The Ministry concluded by urging the public to remain patient as they work through the remaining issues, but for many, the delayed response remains a sore point in an already frustrating ordeal. The big question still lingers: why was the Ministry’s statement only issued after the public’s frustration boiled over?