POLITICAL BUZZ IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE! WHO WILL BE PAM’S NEXT CANDIDATE? BATTLE BREWS BETWEEN PLP’s NUBIAN GREAUX AND PAM DEPUTY CHAIR CARLENE HENRY-MORTON!



“With Jonel Gone, All Eyes Are on PAM’s Next Move”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — May 26, 2025 – The political temperature in Central Basseterre is heating up fast following Jonel Powell’s official exit from the political arena—leaving a gaping hole in the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) frontline and setting off a wave of speculation about who will carry the party’s banner into the next general elections.

And with no formal announcement yet from PAM regarding a constituency-level election for a new candidate, the political streets are buzzing with one burning question:

WHO WILL BE NEXT?

THE CONTENDERS: A TALE OF TWO RISING STARS

Two names are dominating the conversation—and both are generating fireworks in their own right.

NUBIAN GREAUX: THE WILD CARD

A former PLP candidate, Greaux has been spotted making the media rounds, shoulder-to-shoulder with PAM Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs and PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes. His reemergence in the PAM camp has raised eyebrows and stirred political intrigue, with some insiders hinting at a surprise crossover.

But while his name recognition is high, questions linger about his alignment and whether grassroots PAM supporters see him as a true flagbearer—or a convenient placeholder.

CARLENE HENRY-MORTON: THE CROWN JEWEL?

Then there’s Carlene Henry-Morton—the newly elected PAM Executive Member and Deputy Chairperson who, despite not officially declaring her interest, has become the hottest name in PAM’s political circles.

Smart, charismatic, well-respected, and armed with unshakeable credibility, many say Henry-Morton is too bright a star to remain behind the scenes. The word on the street? “PAM would be foolish not to put her on the ballot.”

One party insider remarked,

“Carlene is the kind of candidate that energizes the base, builds trust with undecided voters, and brings gravitas to PAM’s slate. She’s the complete package.”

DECISION TIME: WHAT’S HOLDING PAM BACK?

Despite the public speculation, PAM has yet to follow through with the internal constituency-level elections as mandated by its own constitution—a move that some say undermines party transparency at a time when voters are demanding clarity, unity, and direction.

With time ticking and the next election cycle approaching fast, PAM will need to make a bold move—and soon.

WHO WILL IT BE?

Will PAM bet on Nubian Greaux, the crossover contender with a controversial past and newfound presence?

Or will the party rally behind Carlene Henry-Morton, the political powerhouse many believe could redefine PAM’s future in Central Basseterre?

One thing is certain: The battle for Central is on—and the nation is watching.

Have your say: Who should PAM choose as their Central Basseterre candidate?

