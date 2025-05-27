UNFAIR BURDEN ON WORKERS! Civil Servants Cry Foul as Gov’t Pension Plan Demands 3% with ZERO Employer Match!”

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – May 27, 2025 – While the government trumpets its new pension plan as “equitable and sustainable,” a growing number of civil servants and financial experts are calling it what it truly is: a one-sided scheme that places the financial burden squarely on the backs of public workers, while the state shirks its fair share of responsibility.

The plan, introduced with much fanfare by the Accountant General and Head of the Civil Service, forces employees to contribute 3% of their earnings into the pension system—but astonishingly, the government contributes nothing in return under the new structure for post-2012 hires. That’s right—zero percent employer match.

THE MATH DOESN’T LIE – CIVIL SERVANTS GET THE SHORT END

In any modern contributory pension scheme, it is standard—expected even—for employers to match or exceed the contributions of employees. In fact, across the Caribbean and internationally, employer-matching is a fundamental pillar of retirement security. Yet in this new plan, civil servants are being asked to carry the entire load themselves.

“What the government is offering is essentially a glorified savings account dressed up as a pension,” said one union official. “If they’re serious about sustainability and fairness, the bare minimum is a 3% match. Otherwise, it’s not a partnership—it’s a payroll deduction scam.”

UNSUSTAINABLE FOR WORKERS, NOT THE STATE

Ironically, the same government that claims this plan ensures “sustainability” for the nation is creating long-term financial insecurity for thousands of workers. As inflation rises and living costs climb, that 3% represents a significant cut in take-home pay—without the comfort of knowing the government is investing alongside its employees.

“Public servants should not be punished for staying in the system,” said a retired financial analyst. “Without government matching, the returns on these contributions will fall woefully short of what’s needed to support retirees in their golden years.”

NO MATCH, NO TRUST

The real issue, critics say, is trust. The civil service has watched as politicians enjoyed fully funded pensions with no personal contributions. Now they’re being told that they alone must fund their retirement in the name of “equity.” That’s not equity—it’s hypocrisy.

Furthermore, the government touts the inclusion of Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) as a major win. But lumping in lower-wage workers into the same formula without improving the matching contribution is just window dressing. It means the poorest workers will still struggle to retire with dignity, despite contributing.

CALL TO ACTION: MATCH THE 3% OR REWRITE THE PLAN

Civil servants across the Federation are demanding a simple but vital change: the government must match the 3% contribution. Anything less is a betrayal of the people who keep the country running—from nurses to clerks to sanitation workers.

“This isn’t just about pensions. It’s about principle,” said one teacher. “If the government won’t invest in our future, why should we keep investing our lives in theirs?”

The clock is ticking. Civil servants must opt in by June 30th. But unless the government steps up and matches their commitment, many may choose to stand down—and stand up—for what’s fair.

#MatchThe3PercentNow

#CivilServantsDeserveBetter

#RetirementJusticeSKN