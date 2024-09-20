Republic Bank Celebrates Successful Platinum Sponsorship of Art and the City 

(Castries, Saint. Lucia, May 21, 2024) – Republic Bank (EC) St. Lucia is delighted to reflect on the success of “Art and the City,” a vibrant component of the Jazz and Arts Festival 2024, held from May 1-13, 2024. As the platinum sponsor, Republic Bank showcased its strong commitment to sustaining Saint Lucia’s rich cultural heritage and the vibrant creative and performing arts that define the island.

The arts component of the festival, executed by the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and titled “Art and the City”, transformed the city of Castries into a dynamic showcase, celebrating the island’s artistic soul. Patrons were immersed in an eclectic mix of music, art, dance, and other festivities.

The event opened on May 1st with a musical theatre evening called “A Woman’s Song Book,” featuring four talented female artists. ‘Genesis’ by Silver Shadow Dance, a showcase in three movements depicting the evolution of dance from ritual to individual and community expressions was staged on May 4th, with a special matinee for children on May 6th.

From May 4th to 13th, internationally acclaimed artist Llewellyn Xavier presented an exhibition dubbed ‘Poems from Saint Lucia’ chronicling the life of Saint Lucia with over one thousand pieces of art. Alongside this from May 6th to 10th was “Life in Colour”, another visual art exhibition.

Also, part of the festival was an evening of performance poetry titled “Voices of the Underground”, featuring local and international talent. The highlight of the festivities however was Jazz and Arts on the Square, featuring a sculpture park, culinary experience, live body art, and numerous displays from artists and vendors large and small.

Republic Bank had a palpable presence at Jazz and Arts on the Square from May 8-10 and facilitated public participation in painting a 9’x4’ mural over the three days as well as an artist providing caricature renderings of patrons.

Kelly Mitchell, Republic Bank’s Marketing Specialist, expressed great satisfaction with their decision to sponsor the event. “Choosing to be the Platinum Sponsor was an easy decision for us because Republic Bank has a footprint across the region where we support the communities in which we operate. Culture and art are dear to our hearts. We commend the CDF for putting on this festival because it gives us a chance to showcase what we have from a cultural standpoint, whether it be performing arts, creative arts, or culinary arts. It’s all put together very nicely, and we are very happy to have the opportunity to enable this effort,” said Mr. Mitchell.

“Art and the City” proved to be a vibrant celebration of Saint Lucian creativity. Attendees experienced the island’s colourful, creative, and expressive spirit through a rich tapestry of artistic expressions.