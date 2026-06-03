RVIPF Offers $50,000 Reward for Information Leading to Capture of Escaped Prisoners Jose Almestica and John Burgos

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, BVI, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the successful arrest and capture of two escaped prisoners, Jose Almestica and John Burgos, both residents of the United States Virgin Islands.

According to a press release issued by the RVIPF Police Information Office, the two men allegedly escaped from His Majesty’s Prison, Balsam Ghut, Tortola, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and have remained at large since then.

Police said both individuals are being actively sought by law enforcement and are considered a serious public safety concern. Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach, confront, assist, or interact with either man under any circumstances.

Jose Almestica, 37, was reportedly serving a six-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of his escape. The RVIPF further stated that he had been found guilty by a nine-member jury in October 2025 on several additional charges related to unlicensed firearms, a prohibited firearm, explosives, and controlled drugs with intent to supply. He was awaiting sentencing on those matters.

Police also stated that Almestica is awaiting trial in relation to the 2021 death of Deverson Williams at Fish Bay, Tortola. Authorities in the United States Virgin Islands are also reportedly seeking him in connection with other serious offences.

John Burgos, 27, had been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison on charges relating to firearms, ammunition, and drug possession. The RVIPF also reported that Burgos is wanted for questioning by the United States Virgin Islands Police Department in connection with a 2023 serious criminal investigation.

The RVIPF said the reward is being offered as part of intensified efforts to locate and apprehend both fugitives. Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen either man, or who may have information about their whereabouts, to come forward immediately.

Persons with information are asked to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9512. Information may also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or from overseas at 284-800-8477.

The RVIPF emphasized that even the smallest piece of information could assist investigators and contribute to community safety.