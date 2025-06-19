“Stop deceiving the public and speak the truth!” — DR. HON. SHAWN RICHARDS BLASTS DREW ADMIN FOR HIDING TRUTH ON POSSIBLE U.S. VISA BAN

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (June 19, 2025)

In a thunderous rebuke that’s shaking the political halls of Basseterre, Hon. Shawn Richards has broken his silence and accused the Drew-led administration of deliberate deception and dangerous silence in the face of explosive reports suggesting St. Kitts and Nevis could be hit with U.S. visa restrictions.

With damning clarity and zero sugarcoating, Richards declared:

“Stop deceiving the public and speak the truth!”

According to Richards, credible international media giants — including CNN, Reuters, The Washington Post, NBC, CBS, and AP — have reported that the United States is considering visa sanctions on a list of countries that reportedly includes the Federation.

Yet, stunningly, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has claimed ignorance, insisting it has received “no official communication” from the U.S. on the matter.

“Who exactly does the government think it is fooling?” Richards asked, challenging the administration’s utterly implausible narrative.

LEADERSHIP IN CONTRAST: ANTIGUA VS ST. KITTS

Richards pointed to the proactive response from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, which has openly acknowledged the reports, held Cabinet discussions, contacted the U.S. State Department, and even plans to brief Parliament.

“That’s what leadership and transparency look like,” he thundered.

“Meanwhile, our government buries its head in the sand and insults the intelligence of our people.”

A COVER-UP OR COMPLETE NEGLIGENCE?

Richards issued a series of blistering questions:

If there was no official word, why hasn’t the Government reached out to the U.S. for verification?

Why should citizens dismiss the most trusted international news outlets as unreliable, based solely on the government’s say-so?

He also cited recent U.S. press briefings where a State Department spokesperson confirmed the review of certain visa programs.

“This is not the time for political spin or damage control. The people deserve clarity and truth. Cease the deception. Stop insulting our intelligence,” Richards said.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A U.S. visa ban would be devastating for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis — affecting students, families, business owners, medical travelers, and tourists. Richards’ warning is not just about political mismanagement — it’s about national credibility and the possible global fallout for Kittitians and Nevisians.

“We pray that this issue is resolved quickly and that our citizens do not suffer the dire consequences of silence and incompetence.”

In a time when transparency, diplomacy, and crisis communication are paramount, critics say the Drew administration has chosen denial over leadership.

And as Hon. Richards warns — the clock is ticking.

#VisaBanCrisis #SKNPolitics #ShawnRichardsSpeaksOut #USVisaBan #StopTheLies #TransparencyNow #SKNTimesInvestigates #AccountabilityMatters