Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha T. Henderson Inducted into CTO Week Hall of Fame

New York, New York, USA, June 3, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s CTO Week Women in Leadership Dinner and Awards.

The prestigious event was held on Monday, June 2, 2026, in New York City, bringing together leading tourism officials, regional partners, industry executives, and distinguished women who continue to shape the future of Caribbean tourism.

Minister Henderson’s induction represents another major regional recognition for St. Kitts and Nevis, following her selection as CTO’s Woman of the Year in Tourism in 2025. Her latest honour further cements her growing profile as one of the Caribbean’s leading voices in destination development, tourism leadership, and regional collaboration.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority praised Minister Henderson’s continued contribution to the sector.

“The Minister’s dedication to advancing the tourism industry in St. Kitts has been remarkable, and her commitment to engaging regional partners in shaping a more sustainable and competitive destination has not gone unnoticed,” the SKTA stated.

The recognition comes at a time when St. Kitts continues to place tourism at the centre of its national development agenda, with emphasis on sustainability, airlift growth, destination marketing, cultural tourism, cruise development, hospitality investment, and stronger partnerships across the region.

Minister Henderson has been credited with helping to guide the destination through a period of renewed visibility, while promoting St. Kitts as a competitive, authentic, and experience-driven Caribbean destination.

Her induction into the CTO Week Hall of Fame is being hailed as not only a personal achievement, but also a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the country’s expanding influence within the regional tourism landscape.

CTO Week remains one of the Caribbean’s most important tourism gatherings, providing a major platform for dialogue, networking, policy discussion, destination promotion, and recognition of outstanding leadership across the industry.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister Henderson’s latest honour adds to the Federation’s growing record of regional recognition and reinforces the important role of women in shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.