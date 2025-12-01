St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United Nations Appointed Co-Chair of Working Group to Revitalize the Work of the United Nations General Assembly

United Nations, New York, (November 28, 2025) – Continuing a record of impactful leadership at the United Nations, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations H. E. Dr. Mutryce Williams has been appointed to serve with H.E. Mr. Cornel Feruta of Romania, as Co-Chairs of the Working Group on the Strengthening and Revitalizing of the Work of the UN General Assembly during the Eightieth Session. The Co-Chairs are tasked with enhancing the role, authority, effectiveness and efficiency of the UN General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is the main deliberative, policymaking, and representative body of the United Nations, consisting of all 193 member states, each with one vote. It serves as a unique forum for multilateral discussion on all international issues covered by the UN Charter and plays a key role in approving the UN budget, electing non-permanent members to the Security Council, and appointing the Secretary-General upon the Security Council’s recommendation. The UNGA holds a general debate each September and meets throughout the year in its committees to discuss issues like peace, security, and sustainable development.

In correspondence to the UN General Assembly, President Annalena Baerbock informed, “Further to my letter dated 17 October 2025, and in line with General Assembly

resolution 79/327 of 5 September 2025, in which the General Assembly decided to establish “the Working Group on the Strengthening and Revitalizing of the Work of the General Assembly, with the mandate and composition of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Revitalization of the Work of the General Assembly” and in which the Assembly further decided that the Working Group will convene, starting from the eightieth session, to review the implementation of resolution 79/327 and past resolutions, I have the honour to inform you that I have appointed H.E. Mr. Cornel Feruta Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations, and H.E. Ms. Mutryce Agatha Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, as Co-Chairs of the Working Group on the Strengthening and Revitalizing of the Work of the General Assembly during the 80th session.”

On reflecting upon her appointment, Ambassador Mutryce Williams shared, “I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock. I am cognizant of the importance of the work which lies ahead, as Ambassador Feruta and I will play a key role, not just in improving the working methods of the UN General Assembly, but also in the selection, and appointment of the next Secretary General of the United Nations.”

Ambassador Williams currently serves as a Vice President of the Eightieth Session of the United Nations General Assembly, a role which recently saw her preside over the elections and appointment of the judges of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal, United Nations Dispute Tribunal, Joint Inspection Unit, and the confirmation of the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

She recently served as Co-Chair for the Revitalization of the Commission on the Status of Women, a Member State led process, aimed at strengthening the Commission to ensure that it is fit-for-purpose in advancing gender equality and the rights and empowerment of all women and girls. Her work resulted in the successful adoption of the CSW revitalization resolution which was adopted by consensus by the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on September19, 2025. This was considered a major multilateral step for all women and girls.

Additionally, Dr. Williams served as one of five members of the Selections Committee for the 2025 UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize. This committee was tasked with the selection of the 2025 UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize laureates.

She led St. Kitts and Nevis’ successful electoral bid for a seat on the 2026-2028 UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a principle organ of the United Nations that promotes higher standards of living, international cooperation, and sustainable development. ECOSOC coordinates the work of the UN specialized agencies and commissions, acts as the central forum for discussing economic, social, and environmental issues, and helps achieve internationally agreed upon goals.

Since taking up her appointment in January of 2024, Ambassador Williams has also served in the capacity of Chair of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States (GRULAC), Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Caucus, and has appeared before the United Nations Security Council on several occasions advocating on behalf of Haiti, the region, and making an appeal for international peace and security.