SAMAL DOES NYC — AGAIN! MINISTER DUGGINS JETS OFF TO TIMES SQUARE FOR SUGAR MAS 54 LAUNCH, JUST DAYS AFTER COSTA RICA TRIP

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 5, 2025

Minister of the Creative Economy Hon. Samal Duggins is once again making headlines — not for local policy, but for his ever-growing frequent flyer miles. Just last week, he was in Costa Rica, and now, barely back home, he has touched down in New York City for the high-profile launch of Sugar Mas 54 in Times Square as part of Caribbean Week celebrations.

The overseas promotional event — hosted in collaboration with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the National Carnival Committee — featured models, vibrant cultural displays, and the full reveal of this year’s Sugar Mas schedule. Minister Duggins, alongside Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson and Carnival Chairperson Shannon Hawley, was spotted celebrating in the heart of Manhattan last evening.

But while the glitz and glamour lit up NYC, citizens back home are questioning the Minister’s priorities.

“Two countries in less than two weeks? When was the last time he touched down in Half Way Tree, let alone a local creative hub?” one concerned social media user posted. Others pointed to the growing disconnect between the Minister’s international appearances and the stagnation of the creative economy and agriculture sectors back in the Federation.

Critics argue that while promoting Sugar Mas on the global stage is commendable, the repeated off-island engagements have become symbolic of an administration more invested in air miles than answers.

“Minister Duggins seems to be on a Carnival World Tour,” said a political commentator. “From Costa Rica to Times Square, it’s nonstop travel — but where is the tangible support for our local creatives, our struggling artists, or our abandoned greenhouses?”

As carnival hype begins to build, so too does the scrutiny around Minister Duggins’ mounting absences and what many see as a prioritization of PR over progress.

For now, Times Square may be lit with the flair of Sugar Mas, but back home in St. Kitts and Nevis, patience is wearing thin.

#SamalGoneAgain #TwoCountriesInTwoWeeks #WhereIsTheMinister #SugarMasOnTour #CreativeEconomyMissingInAction #TimesSquareMas