RICHARDS ERUPTS OVER WATER CRISIS: Former Deputy PM Accuses PM Drew and SKNLP of “Public Mischief” as the nation Sandy Point, St. Peter’s and Other Communities Face Worsening Water Woes

Shawn Richards Fires Back: Former Deputy Prime Minister Accuses Labour Operatives of “Public Mischief” Over Water Rate Claims

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Five, Hon. Shawn Richards, has launched a forceful response to what he describes as a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation and distract the public from ongoing water challenges across St. Kitts.

In a strongly worded statement, Richards accused individuals allegedly affiliated with the Labour Party and operating under the social media handle St Kitts Nevis Rhythm of manipulating a previous World Water Day address he delivered in 2022 while serving as Minister responsible for Water Services.

According to Richards, the edited material was allegedly circulated to mislead the public into believing that he and the former administration supported an increase in water rates from $20 to $60.

Richards firmly rejected that claim.

“I proposed no new rates,” he stated, explaining that his remarks at the time referenced recommendations made by the United Nations, not a policy proposal from him or the administration.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he challenged those behind the post to publish his entire speech and to provide any official ministry document showing that such a rate increase was under consideration.

Richards described the matter as a “deliberate act of misrepresentation,” arguing that the controversy does nothing to address the very real concerns of residents who continue to struggle with water shortages.

He pointed specifically to reports from St. Peter’s, where he said residents have allegedly been forced to receive water late at night from a fire truck using buckets, pans, and bottles. He also referenced public complaints from residents who say they are relying on bucket baths and receiving water for only limited hours each day.

Richards further highlighted Sandy Point, claiming that since the Labour Administration took office, water service in the area routinely stops at approximately 7 p.m.

“Our people need effective solutions, not lies, to improve their living conditions,” Richards declared.

He argued that the alleged distortion of his past remarks reflects what he described as the Labour Administration’s inability to present meaningful solutions to the country’s pressing problems.

Richards ended his statement with a direct political appeal, urging citizens to reject what he called “fabrications and public mischief” and to consider replacing the current administration.

The latest exchange comes as water availability remains a major public concern in several communities, with residents continuing to call for reliable service, transparency, and long-term solutions.