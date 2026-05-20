ST. KITTS-NEVIS MOURNS AGAIN: BELOVED EDUCATOR, DESIGNER AND ENTERTAINER DENNIS RICHARDS PASSES AWAY

BREAKING NEWS: NATION STUNNED AS CULTURAL ICON DENNIS RICHARDS PASSES SUDDENLY HOURS AFTER “CHUBBY” CLARKE FAREWELL

The twin-island Federation is tonight reeling from yet another heartbreaking loss in the world of arts and culture following reports that respected cultural figure, educator, designer and entertainer Dennis Delaney Richards passed away suddenly late Wednesday afternoon, May 20th, 2026.

The shocking news came just hours after the nation laid beloved music icon Jermaine “Chubby” Clarke to rest, deepening an already emotional and painful day for many across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Friends, former students, cultural practitioners and members of the entertainment fraternity have expressed disbelief and sadness at the sudden passing of Richards, who was widely regarded as one of the Federation’s quiet creative geniuses and a lifelong contributor to national development through art, music, education and design.

Social media quickly became flooded with tributes after longtime friend Daryl Auwai announced the heartbreaking news, describing Richards as “a gem” and remembering him as an artist, musician, creator and loyal friend.

Many noted that Richards appeared energetic, vibrant and healthy despite being in his 70s, making the news even more difficult for many to process.

Dennis Richards leaves behind a remarkable legacy deeply woven into the cultural and educational fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among his many accomplishments:

He designed the winning concept commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery, with a sculpture of the design erected at the Deep Water Port in St. Kitts.

He contributed logo, poster and flyer designs for the 58th Meeting of the International Whaling Commission.

He designed the Krunkitts logo and packaging concepts for Nova Foods Ltd.

He participated as a background vocalist alongside Mick Hyliger and Wongo during the 2004 St. Kitts Music Festival period in collaboration with Tornado, Keith Pole and Bing Charles.

He was commissioned to design the C.A. Paul Southwell National Arts Festival logo.

He coordinated the 2012 CXC Art Exhibition at Port Zante.

He served in several leadership roles at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, including Acting Head of the Timber Department, Chairman of the Beautification Committee, Chairman of the Decorating Committee for Graduation and Chairman of the Open Day Committee.

In 2022, Richards was recognized nationally when he received the Companion of the Star of Merit for his longstanding and devoted contribution to Education, Arts and Culture in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Tonight, many across the Federation are reflecting on the immense contributions of a man whose creative fingerprints helped shape national identity, visual culture and artistic expression for decades.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are calling Dennis Richards not just an artist, but a cultural architect whose work, mentorship and quiet excellence inspired generations.

St. Kitts and Nevis has lost another son of the soil whose contribution to nation-building through culture and creativity will not be forgotten.

May he rest in peace.