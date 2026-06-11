KMAN Drops “6IXX” From Stage Name, Sends Powerful Message to Youth: “Joining a Gang Is Not the Answer”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2026 — In a major public rebrand and personal turning point, popular artiste Kashif Sankar, widely known as KMAN 6IXX, has announced that he is officially dropping “6IXX” from his name and will now be known simply as KMAN.

The announcement, made on Thursday, June 11, 2026, marks what the artiste described as “more than a name change” — calling it a new beginning for his image, his music career, and his public message.

According to KMAN, the decision was made in consultation with his management team as part of a wider effort to reshape his brand and clarify what the name “6IXX” was intended to represent.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to clear the air regarding the name ‘6IXX,’” Sankar stated. “The term represented a music movement and was never intended to represent or promote gang activity.”

KMAN further stated that he has never been affiliated with any gang. He said that, like many young people from certain communities, he believes he was unfairly labelled because of where he came from.

The artiste used the moment to send a direct and powerful message to young people, urging them not to allow their environment, labels, or hardship to define their future.

“To the youth coming up behind me, I want you to know that joining a gang is not the answer,” KMAN declared. “There is so much more to life. Stay focused, chase your dreams, believe in yourself, and never allow your surroundings to determine your future.”

The rebrand comes at a significant moment, as concerns continue to be raised across the region about youth violence, community stigma, and the need for stronger positive role models in entertainment, sports, education, and culture.

KMAN also thanked his management team, family, friends, and fans for standing by him throughout his journey, saying their support has kept him motivated.

“As I begin this new chapter as KMAN, I want to sincerely thank my management team, family, friends, and especially my fans for their unwavering support,” he said.

With this announcement, KMAN appears to be positioning himself not only for a new chapter in music, but also for a broader message of growth, responsibility, and hope.

“This is more than a name change,” he said. “It’s a new beginning.”

For many fans, the message is already resonating: KMAN is turning the page — and urging the next generation to choose dreams over destruction.