BVI calls for Caribbean to cooperate on sustainable development with other world regions to buffer against negative effects of ongoing geopolitical turmoil, economic volatility and conflict



15th July 2026

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has called for the Caribbean to strengthen its cooperation with other world regions on sustainable development to buffer against the negative effects of ongoing geopolitical turmoil, economic volatility and conflict.

At the second meeting of UN ECLAC’s Second Regional Conference on South-South Cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean in Santiago, Chile, BVI Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley, who participated virtually, urged participants to expedite finalisation of the modalities for cooperation involving the Caribbean, Latin America, and other world regions and third countries.

Mr. Wheatley who is a Vice Chair of the Regional Conference, explained that the Caribbean is too small in size and influence to navigate the new international environment on its own and that the subregion needed reliable partners in the Global South that can help support its sustainable development.

He emphasised the importance of regional cooperation facilitated by regional organisations, particularly as international cooperation comes under increasing strain from pressures on the multilateral system.

The Special Envoy also stressed the need for sustained collective advocacy on climate justice, and highlighted the challenges of size and vulnerability to the Caribbean whose governments continue to take steps to strengthen resilience, despite ineligibility of many countries for climate finance.

He further encouraged participants to integrate South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation into the post-2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development framework.

According to Mr. Wheatley,

“As a Regional Conference we are making good progress on cooperation arrangements and must continue to work toward a clear and efficient framework for South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation. In the first instance, a regional basis can provide much needed development assistance and support that would further advance our sustainable development and climate resilience, which would be subject to less disruptions from geopolitical turmoil, economic volatility, and foreign conflicts. The BVI and wider Caribbean will certainly benefit from closer cooperation with our Global South partners in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia as we pursue sustainable development beyond 2030.”

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The BVI is a Vice Chair of the Second Regional Conference on South-South Cooperation on Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean that is a subsidiary body of UN ECLAC.