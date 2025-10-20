AMBASSADOR JACINTH HENRY-MARTIN, “MOTHER OF CULTURAMA” IRMA JOHNSON, AND ATTORNEY SYLVESTER ANTHONY HONOURED IN KING CHARLES III’S 2025 BIRTHDAY HONOURS LIST

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 20, 2025

In a moment of immense national pride, three distinguished citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have been conferred with British Honours by His Majesty King Charles III, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to diplomacy, culture, and public service. The announcement came via an official Government House press release, issued by His Excellency the Governor-General, confirming the honourees of the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025.

Her Excellency Ambassador Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin — Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Awarded for her outstanding services to public life, diplomacy, and culture, Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin stands as one of the Federation’s most accomplished and inspirational figures.

Currently serving as Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Ambassador Henry-Martin has spent decades shaping the nation’s image abroad and empowering youth and women at home.

A former Director of Culture, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, and later Minister of Information, Culture, Youth & Sports, she has been instrumental in elevating St. Kitts and Nevis’ creative industries and preserving its national heritage.

Her diplomatic career began in 2005, leading to her historic appointment in 2011 as the first female Ambassador to the United States and non-resident Ambassador to Mexico and Paraguay. At the OAS, she distinguished herself as Chief of Staff to the Secretary General, leading Electoral Observation Missions and advancing democratic governance across the Americas.

Fluent in English, Spanish, and French, the multi-talented Ambassador is also a published poet, dramatist, and motivational speaker, celebrated for her eloquence and empathy. Her OBE marks the culmination of a life devoted to public service, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building.

Ms. Irma Christina Johnson — Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Affectionately known as “Aunty Irma” and revered as the Mother of Culturama, Ms. Irma Johnson’s MBE celebrates a lifetime dedicated to public service and community outreach through culture and education.

At 90 years old, the Nevisian icon continues to embody the spirit of Culturama — the island’s signature cultural festival that she co-founded in 1974 as part of the Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society (NEDACS). Her mission to revive traditional customs and celebrate Nevisian heritage transformed Culturama into one of the Caribbean’s most beloved celebrations of identity, music, and art.

From her early service as Secretary to the Culturama Board of Trustees to her role as a cultural mentor, Ms. Johnson has been a driving force behind the island’s cultural preservation. Her recognition by King Charles III is a fitting tribute to a woman whose joy, leadership, and creativity continue to inspire generations across the Federation.

Mr. Sylvester Anthony — Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Prominent attorney Mr. Sylvester Anthony was awarded the MBE for his distinguished service to law and the legal profession. As Principal of the Law Offices of Sylvester Anthony since 2000, and former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, Mr. Anthony has earned a reputation as a skilled legal practitioner and public servant committed to national development.

A graduate of the University of Windsor (LLB), Anthony’s work has helped shape the Federation’s legal framework, contributing to governance, transparency, and civic engagement. His recognition reflects his decades of dedication to strengthening the justice system and mentoring young professionals within the legal community.

A TRIO THAT DEFINES NATIONAL EXCELLENCE

This year’s Honours List captures the diversity, intellect, and heart of the St. Kitts and Nevis spirit — from global diplomacy to grassroots culture and justice.

Together, Ambassador Henry-Martin, Ms. Johnson, and Mr. Anthony represent the Federation’s finest values — excellence, service, and love of country — reminding the world that even a small nation can produce leaders of profound global impact.

As the Federation celebrates these honours, the message is clear:

The legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to rise — one ambassador, one artist, one advocate at a time.