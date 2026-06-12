PROJECT PROUD: Newtown Ponds Extension Celebrates Two Monroe University Graduates Making Their Community Shine

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Newtown Ponds Extension community is celebrating a powerful moment of pride as two of its own, Ydennick Collins and Elroy Richards, proudly mark major academic milestones as members of the Monroe University Class of 2026.

The two young men, described as proud products of the Newtown Ponds Extension Project, have become shining examples of ambition, perseverance, and community excellence. Their success is being hailed as a proud reminder that talent, determination, and discipline continue to rise from the heart of local communities across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ydennick Collins has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science, a major achievement in one of the world’s fastest-growing and most competitive professional fields. His accomplishment reflects not only academic strength, but also a commitment to technology, innovation, and the future of digital development.

Elroy Richards has also brought honour to his community, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Monroe University. Adding even greater distinction to his achievement, Richards graduated Summa Cum Laude, one of the highest academic honours, reserved for students who perform at an exceptional level.

Together, Collins and Richards represent the best of what the Newtown Ponds Extension community continues to produce — young people with vision, discipline, and the drive to uplift themselves, their families, and their nation.

Their graduation success is more than a personal victory. It is a community celebration. It is a statement that the Newtown Ponds Extension Project is not only home to hardworking families, but also to future leaders, professionals, innovators, and role models.

As Monroe University celebrates its Class of 2026, St. Kitts and Nevis proudly salutes these two outstanding sons of the soil.

Congratulations to Ydennick Collins and Elroy Richards — Project Proud, Community Proud, Nation Proud.