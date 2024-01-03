Remembering King Entertainer: A Tribute to a True St. Kitts and Nevis Icon

In the annals of St. Kitts and Nevis’ rich cultural history, the name King Entertainer, also known as Levi Weekes, stands tall as a pioneer and influencer in the realm of calypso. His recent passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that transcends entertainment, touching upon agriculture, community development, and the spirit of camaraderie.

During the early 1970s, King Entertainer’s resonant voice served as a powerful advocate for agricultural awareness, urging self-sufficiency as the nation moved toward political independence. Beyond his musical prowess, he played a crucial role in mobilizing the citizens of Green Valley, becoming a driving force in the political, socio-economic, and cultural development of the Cayon Community.

King Entertainer wasn’t just a Calypso Monarch; he was a versatile figure— a sportsman, community organizer, and a reliable friend. His decency and good-hearted nature endeared him to many, even in the competitive arena of the Calypso Monarch finals. Beyond the stage, he collaborated with fellow artists to strategize and elevate the influence of the National Calypso Association.

Dr. Irving King Sweeney, a friend and competitor for over fifty years, reflects on the cherished memories and shared visions for the future. King Entertainer’s love for St. Kitts and Nevis, his deep connection to the Cayon Community, and his belief in the diaspora’s responsibility to impact the homeland’s future generations were evident in every conversation.

As we bid farewell to King Entertainer, we celebrate a life well-lived and a contribution that touched humanity. His journey, marked by dedication to country, community, and culture, encapsulates the essence of a true Caribbean icon. In the words of the late King himself, “Life is a song – SING IT. Life is a game – PLAY it. Life is a dream – REALIZE IT. Life is a sacrifice – OFFER IT. Life is love – ENJOY IT.” Rest in Peace, King – your melody will echo through the hearts of St. Kitts and Nevis forever.