In Memoriam: Honoring the Legacy of The Hon. Basdeo Panday, Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

The Caribbean Community mourns the loss of a distinguished statesman, The Hon. Basdeo Panday, who passed away on January 1, 2024. With a multifaceted career encompassing politics, trade unionism, and civil service, Panday ardently advocated for workers’ rights, leaving an indelible mark on the twin-island republic.

As a prominent barrister, his passion for education and innovative ideologies significantly influenced Trinidad and Tobago. Serving as the Chairman of CARICOM, Panday hosted a pivotal Summit at the close of the 20th century, setting the stage for the challenges and opportunities of the new millennium.

Beyond politics, Panday’s contributions extended to media, culture, and religious pluralism. The Caribbean Community extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We collectively mourn the loss of this devoted son of the soil, recognizing his unwavering dedication and lasting impact on the region’s progress. May his soul rest in peace.