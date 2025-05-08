KICKBACKS & CHAOS? INFLATED INVOICE CONCERNS SHAKE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY—SECURITY CHIEFS CALL FOR PROBE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 8, 2025

Concerns are mounting within the Ministry of National Security in St. Kitts and Nevis following reports of discrepancies in service provider invoices related to the recently held Regional Security System (RSS) Security Chiefs meeting. The reports have prompted calls for greater transparency and sparked discussion among stakeholders about the need for a formal review.

Sources familiar with the matter have pointed to significant differences between industry-standard rates and the figures listed on some of the submitted invoices—particularly those related to accommodations, transportation, and hospitality. While there is no official confirmation of wrongdoing, the matter has caught the attention of senior security officials and public servants, who are urging the relevant authorities to launch a thorough and independent investigation.

At the center of logistical coordination for the RSS event was an Assistant Secretary within the Ministry, who, according to protocol, played a key administrative role. Some stakeholders have expressed concerns over whether sufficient checks and balances were in place during the procurement and billing processes associated with the event.

“What’s needed now is clarity and accountability—not speculation,” said one law enforcement source. “If something was done properly, let it be shown. If not, the proper steps must be taken.”

Officials across the national security spectrum are said to be in dialogue over how best to address the situation. Several have expressed the view that referring the matter to an external review committee or oversight body would help preserve public confidence and safeguard institutional credibility.

Calls for an investigation have also begun to surface among civil society organizations, who see this as a moment to reinforce good governance principles within public institutions.

The Ministry of National Security has not yet released a statement on the matter. However, sources close to Cabinet confirm that the issue has been raised at the highest levels and that internal discussions are ongoing.

While no official wrongdoing has been confirmed, the situation has opened up important conversations around transparency, procurement oversight, and accountability in government operations—especially in sensitive sectors such as national security.

This is a developing story.