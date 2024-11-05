“Youth Month 2024 Kicks Off with Powerful Reform Initiative: ‘Thrive’ Mentorship Program Links Teen Girls with Female Inmates to Curb Delinquency and Inspire Change”

In a bold start to Youth Month 2024, Zakers Affinity Causes launched Thrive, a transformative initiative aimed at steering adolescent girls away from delinquency and errant behavior. This pioneering program, which unites incarcerated women with local teenage girls for mentorship, debuted on Monday, November 4th, and promises to be a significant force in shaping positive futures.

The mentorship session, held within His Majesty’s Prison, connected female inmates with young participants for an afternoon of candid conversations and invaluable life lessons. Through sharing their own struggles and turning points, the incarcerated women offered personal guidance and support, hoping to inspire the teenagers to make wise choices and avoid the pitfalls they themselves encountered.

The event began with an address by Commissioner of Corrections, Mr. Franklin Dorset, who spoke to the importance of education, resilience, and career ambition. He urged the young attendees to recognize and resist peer pressure and to build paths that lead to personal fulfillment and societal contribution. Drawing from his own youth, Dorset emphasized the power of choice and commitment to a brighter future.

Guest speaker Jamiella McPhail reinforced this message, reminding participants that two aspects of their lives are always within their control: their attitude and their effort. With these, she encouraged them to navigate life’s challenges and pursue positive goals.

As the first event of the Thrive initiative, this workshop signifies a powerful partnership between Zakers Affinity Causes and His Majesty’s Prison, with both organizations committed to curbing negative behaviors and promoting resilience among young women in the community.

For more information on how to get involved with Thrive and support this impactful initiative, please contact 1-869-663-2891 or email zacauses@gmail.com.