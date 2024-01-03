Jouvert’s Growing Pains: Carnival Chairperson Calls for a New Home as Crowds Outgrow Basseterre City Center

Miss Shannon Hawley, Chairperson of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee, has addressed the burgeoning concerns surrounding Jouvert, declaring that the vibrant celebration has outgrown the streets of Basseterre. Following the announcement of the Grand Carnival Parade results on January 2, 2024, Hawley emphasized the pressing need to reconsider Jouvert’s venue due to the overwhelming crowd size.

With an estimated 15,000 revelers flooding downtown during Jouvert, complaints about bottlenecks have become more frequent. Hawley proposes either relocating Jouvert out of Basseterre or adopting a parade-style setup, similar to the Grand Parade, to alleviate congestion. Despite anticipated challenges in implementing changes, the Chairperson asserts that finding a new home for Jouvert is crucial for the benefit of vendors, spectators, and participating troupes, aiming to enhance the overall carnival experience.