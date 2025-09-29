Bonaire Human Rights Organization at the 80th UN General Assembly

James Finies, leader of Partido Pueblo Progresivo i Uni and founder of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), is participating this week in the 80th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. At this historic gathering, world leaders are reflecting on the role of the United Nations and the shared responsibility to create a more inclusive and just multilateral system.

Mr. Finies arrived in New York directly from Geneva, where he last week attended the 78th session of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). For the first time in history, a Bonerian citizen engaged directly with Commission experts as on the 16th and 17th September, the Netherlands was questioned on its human rights obligations. The BHRO delegation’s submissions resulted in key issues being formally raised with the Dutch government delegation, exposing violations against the people of Bonaire and its sister Antillean islands.

At the 60th session of the Human Rights Council and related side events, Mr. Finies presented and lobbied Bonaire’s case — highlighting serious breaches of international law and the denial of the fundamental right to self-determination, as enshrined in Article 1 of both the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Representing the voice of the voiceless people of Bonaire, and as the head of an independent human rights organization, Mr. Finies attended the official UN ceremony on Monday, September 22, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Bonaire’s case has now reached the highest international level. Echoing the UN’s core principle that “no one should be left behind,” Mr. Finies emphasized that Bonaire must be included in the global dialogue on equality, justice, and the right to self-determination.

He renewed his call for the United Nations to add Bonaire to the official list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, which would place the island under UN oversight and protection. This action would compel the Kingdom of the Netherlands to comply with its obligations under the UN Charter by reporting to the United Nations on the educational, social, economic, cultural, and political development of the people of Bonaire.

The theme of this year’s UNGA — “Better Together: 80 Years and Beyond for Peace, Development, and Human Rights” — underscores the principle that today’s global challenges can only be overcome through cooperation and shared responsibility. The UN’s core pillars — peace, sustainable development, and human rights — must guide international efforts to secure freedom, dignity, and justice for all peoples, including those still striving for self-determination.