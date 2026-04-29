CARICOM CHAIR PM DR TERRANCE DREW AT CENTER OF YET ANOTHER CARICOM FIRESTORM AS GUYANA PRESIDENT ALI BLASTS HIS SILENCE ON VENEZUELA PRESIDENTS ESSEQUIBO BROOCH

ALI BLASTS CARICOM SILENCE: GUYANA PRESIDENT WRITES DREW OVER DELCY’S ESSEQUIBO BROOCH PROVOCATION

By Times Caribbean News Desk

A fresh diplomatic storm is sweeping across the Caribbean after President Irfaan Ali formally wrote to Dr. Terrance Drew in his capacity as Chairman of CARICOM, expressing grave concern over what Guyana views as a provocative political display by Delcy Rodríguez.

At the center of the controversy is a brooch worn by Rodríguez during official meetings with Mia Mottley on Monday and previously during a visit to Grenada. The brooch reportedly depicts Venezuela’s map including Guyana’s Essequibo region — a vast, resource-rich territory internationally administered by Guyana but claimed by Caracas.

President Ali made it clear that Guyana respects the sovereign right of CARICOM states to maintain bilateral relations with any nation, including Venezuela. However, he warned that allowing such symbols to be displayed during regional engagements sends a dangerous message.

“The use of CARICOM engagements to project or promote a territorial claim against a member state risks being interpreted as acquiescence or tolerance.”

Ali further stressed that CARICOM’s support for Guyana must go beyond statements and communiqués.

“CARICOM’s principled support for Guyana must be reflected not only in declarations, but also in the context and conduct of official engagements.”

‘Calculated and Provocative’

In one of the strongest public rebukes yet, Ali described the brooch controversy as far more than symbolism.

He said the display amounts to a “calculated and provocative assertion” of Venezuela’s claim to Guyanese territory — a claim Guyana has repeatedly rejected and which is currently before the International Court of Justice for final adjudication.

Ali also warned that Venezuela cannot use maps, emblems, appointments, or political theatre to legitimize a claim it has failed to establish in law.

Pressure on CARICOM Leadership

The letter places renewed focus on CARICOM Chairman Dr. Drew and regional leaders, especially after two member states hosted Rodríguez within two weeks while she wore the disputed symbol.

Later Tuesday, CARICOM issued a statement reaffirming its longstanding support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while cautioning that regional platforms should not be used to legitimize claims currently before the court.

Regional Flashpoint Intensifies

The Essequibo dispute has become one of the Caribbean’s most sensitive geopolitical issues, especially following recent Venezuelan moves involving maps, legislation and administrative claims over the territory.

Guyana says it remains committed to peaceful resolution under international law, but Ali’s strongly worded intervention signals that Georgetown expects clearer solidarity — and sharper vigilance — from fellow Caribbean nations.

Times Caribbean Analysis

This is no longer just a border dispute. It is now a test of CARICOM unity, diplomacy, and whether symbolic provocations will be tolerated within the region’s highest political spaces.