Remarkable Recovery: Zakwani’s Journey after Successful Surgery

Just two weeks ago, 16-year-old Zakwani underwent a femoral osteotomy surgery at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. The procedure was a success, and within days, Zakwani was standing, showing incredible determination. He immediately began intensive physical therapy sessions to rebuild his strength.

Zakwani’s medical team in Dallas is astounded by his resiliency, positive outlook, and unwavering commitment to his recovery. Despite the long road ahead, Zakwani is already experiencing improved mobility and reduced pain levels.

The Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) family expresses deep gratitude to the medical experts at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital and World Pediatric Project for their profound impact on Zakwani’s life. Their dedication and expertise have not only changed his present but promise a brighter future filled with increased mobility and a higher quality of life.