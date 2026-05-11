ST. KITTS FOOTBALLER KILLED IN DOMINICA; POLICE URGE PUBLIC TO AVOID SPECULATION

The has confirmed that a national of who had been residing in was recently killed there, following reports that footballer Ilivity Pemberton was shot dead in Picard, Portsmouth, on Mother’s Day evening.

Pemberton, born May 2, 2001, was a former defender for in the and had also previously represented .

According to reports from Dominica, police responded to reports of gunshots in on Sunday night and discovered the body of a young man from St. Kitts and Nevis suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said the matter is currently under active investigation by law enforcement authorities in Dominica and confirmed that officials in St. Kitts and Nevis remain in communication with Dominican authorities.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is maintaining communication with the relevant authorities and continues to monitor developments surrounding the investigation,” the statement noted.

The police statement also addressed growing public speculation surrounding the circumstances of Pemberton’s presence in Dominica. In recent hours, social media discussions and unverified claims had circulated alleging that the deceased may have been involved in a regional witness protection or security arrangement.

However, the police indicated that preliminary investigations do not support claims linking the death to any criminal matter in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“At this stage, preliminary investigations do not suggest any connection between the deceased’s death and any criminal matter or court proceeding in which he may be involved in St. Kitts and Nevis,” the statement added.

Authorities further urged members of the public to exercise caution and avoid spreading unverified information online, warning that speculation could negatively impact ongoing investigations and deepen the distress experienced by the deceased’s relatives and loved ones.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to caution members of the public against speculation and the circulation of unverified information, particularly on social media, as this may adversely affect ongoing investigations and cause unnecessary distress to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the release stated.

Pemberton had previously faced legal troubles in St. Kitts and Nevis. In November 2023, he was arrested and charged on warrants relating to alleged offences including Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply, and Possession of a Firearm stemming from an incident in Conaree, St. Kitts.

Despite those legal issues, his death has generated widespread reaction across the Federation and the wider Caribbean football community, with many expressing shock and sadness over the killing of the young footballer.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extended condolences to Pemberton’s family and friends and stated that further information will be released if and when it becomes appropriate to do so.