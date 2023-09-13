Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Exposes Neglected Salaries Review Recommendations; Previous Administration under Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Failed to Act

In a startling revelation, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, disclosed that the previous administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris of Team Unity failed to act on the recommendations of the Governor-General’s constitutionally mandated Parliamentary Salaries Review Commission. This revelation sheds light on a crucial aspect of governance that remained unattended for years.

The Commission, convened in 2019 as per constitutional protocol, proposed specific salary increases for parliamentarians. Astonishingly, these recommendations were never put into effect during Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’ tenure. Prime Minister Drew, who assumed office in August 2022, spoke to the lack of action.

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, who served as the country’s third Prime Minister, defended the decision by stating that his administration prioritized policies aimed at alleviating the plight of the underprivileged. This led them to divert attention from implementing the commission’s salary hike suggestions, deeming them secondary to more pressing issues.

This revelation serves as a reminder of the multifaceted challenges faced by governments in balancing various demands. It highlights the critical need for comprehensive governance that addresses both immediate concerns and long-term structural improvements.