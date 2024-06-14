Investment Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire Defends St. Lucia’s Citizenship By Investment Program Against Corruption Allegations

In a televised address on Wednesday evening, Investment Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire staunchly defended St. Lucia’s Citizenship By Investment (CIP) program amidst allegations of corruption linked to the MSR Media RICO civil lawsuit.

Dr. Hilaire emphasized that the accusations are baseless and malicious, seeking to undermine the integrity of the CIP. “The allegations surrounding our Citizenship By Investment Program are completely unfounded and lack any substantive evidence,” Hilaire stated. He further assured the public that the CIP operates with the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and that measures are in place to prevent any misuse or corruption.

The Minister’s defense comes at a critical time as the MSR Media RICO civil lawsuit has brought international scrutiny to the program. Hilaire’s address aimed to reassure both citizens and potential investors that St. Lucia’s CIP remains a legitimate and valuable economic tool for the country, contributing to national development and economic growth.

Dr. Hilaire reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the CIP and ensuring it continues to operate free from corruption. He called for unity and support from the public to safeguard the reputation and effectiveness of the program, which plays a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and bolstering the nation’s economy.