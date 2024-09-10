Voices of Conscience Antioch Baptist Church Takes the Lead in the Moral and Spiritual Fight Against Crime

Antioch Baptist Church, under the leadership of Lead Pastor Lincoln Connor, is stepping to the forefront in the fight against crime, using a moral and spiritual lens to address this pressing social issue. In a recent event that has been praised as a landmark discussion on crime prevention, Pastor Connor hosted a powerful presentation featuring criminal justice expert Dr. McCarta Browne and other renowned speakers.

Dr. McCarta Browne, a noted authority on gang violence and a Doctor of Philosophy in Criminal Justice, delivered what many are calling one of the most compelling presentations on crime prevention in the country. Dr. Browne commended the government for its recent shift in strategy, focusing on addressing the root causes of crime rather than merely responding to its symptoms. He emphasized that treating crime as a public health issue requires a comprehensive approach, calling on the government to demonstrate the will and secure the resources necessary to sustain this strategy. According to Dr. Browne, this approach—though challenging—could yield significant positive outcomes if supported by all sectors of society.

“Addressing crime as a public health issue requires dedication and patience,” Dr. Browne remarked. “Because it is the right way, it is often the hardest way.”

The event also featured Ms. Tracy Wattley, a respected counselor and psychologist, who brought attention to crime from the perspective of early childhood education and the school environment. Drawing on her extensive experience as both a teacher and a psychologist, Ms. Wattley challenged the audience to focus less on children’s behavior and more on addressing the adults who influence them. She argued that children often replicate the behaviors they see in adults, suggesting that more resources should be allocated to adult programs. “If the adults are bad, then the children will most likely be bad. Conversely, if the adults are good, the children are likely to follow suit,” she explained, urging the government to provide more support for schools and community programs targeting both adults and children.

A particularly moving segment of the evening came when Pastor Connor introduced two former participants of the Peace Program, Mr. Bruce Rogers and Mr. Chesron Herbert. Both men shared their powerful, personal stories of transformation from lives marked by crime to becoming positive contributors to society. Mr. Rogers, who spent significant time in prison, including for a murder charge, now runs a successful business, the Beach Bar and Grill, thanks to the Peace Program. Meanwhile, Mr. Herbert recounted a near-fatal experience that marked a turning point in his life, ultimately leading him to a career as an insurance officer. Both men credited the Peace Program for their remarkable turnarounds.

The event concluded with a song of praise led by Bridget Blucher, which resonated deeply with the audience. Attendees expressed their gratitude to the presenters and appreciation to Antioch Baptist Church, led by Pastor Connor, for bringing hope and meaningful discussion to a complex issue.

This event underscores the high level of expertise, experience, and commitment present in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to bring crime under control. As Pastor Connor noted, “This is a non-governmental movement, and more will be happening—stay tuned.”