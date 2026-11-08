FROM PUBLIC POLICY TO THE COURTROOM! BARBADOS GOVERNANCE EXPERT GEORGE PILGRIM CALLED TO THE BAR, URGES LEGAL EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS!

Experienced Political Strategist, Governance Consultant and University Lecturer Celebrates Major Career Milestone While Encouraging Barbadians of All Ages to Pursue Law and Become More Legally Aware!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | Sunday, November 8, 2026

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — Respected Barbadian governance and public policy consultant George A. Pilgrim has added another significant achievement to his distinguished professional journey after being called to the Bar at the Supreme Court of Barbados on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The milestone represents an important new chapter for the experienced public-policy professional, university lecturer and former political executive, whose career has included extensive involvement in governance, public administration, political affairs and education.

But for Pilgrim, the occasion was about more than personal accomplishment.

It was also an opportunity to deliver a powerful message about lifelong learning and the importance of building a society in which citizens understand the laws that shape their everyday lives.

AGE SHOULD NEVER BE A BARRIER TO EDUCATION

Speaking with Barbados TODAY following Friday morning’s ceremony, Pilgrim encouraged people of all ages to consider pursuing legal studies.

His message challenges the conventional notion that major professional achievements must occur early in life.

For individuals contemplating a career change, returning to university or exploring new academic interests, his latest accomplishment offers an encouraging example of continued personal and professional development.

Pilgrim’s transition into the legal profession also highlights the connection between legal knowledge and effective public policy.

Having worked in governance and public affairs, he brings a professional background that intersects with constitutional principles, public administration, institutional accountability and the processes through which government decisions affect citizens.

CALL FOR LEGAL EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS

One of the most significant points emerging from Pilgrim’s interview with Barbados TODAY was his appeal for greater legal education within the school system.

The newly admitted attorney believes young people should have opportunities to develop a better understanding of the law and its role in society.

His call raises an important question for education policymakers across the Caribbean: Should basic legal literacy become a more prominent part of the school curriculum?

Understanding legal rights, civic responsibilities, constitutional protections and the principles of justice can help young people become more informed and responsible citizens.

Such education could also strengthen public awareness of how democratic institutions function, how laws are made and why the rule of law matters.

Pilgrim’s message comes from a professional whose experience extends beyond academic theory into public-policy discussions and political life.

A CAREER ROOTED IN GOVERNANCE AND PUBLIC SERVICE

Before this latest achievement, Pilgrim was already a recognised figure in Barbados’ public-policy and political landscape.

He previously served as General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), one of the country’s major political organisations, and was involved in political campaigning and national policy debates.

His professional work has also included governance consultancy and university-level academic engagement.

In November 2020, Barbados TODAY reported his resignation from the DLP following more than two decades of involvement with the organisation.

His latest achievement adds legal training and admission to the Bar to that extensive professional background.

A MESSAGE THAT RESONATES ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN

Pilgrim’s accomplishment carries a broader message for professionals throughout Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

In a region where education remains central to economic mobility, leadership development and institutional strengthening, his journey illustrates the value of continuing to acquire knowledge and qualifications throughout one’s career.

His advocacy for legal education also invites wider discussion about preparing Caribbean students not simply for examinations and employment, but for active participation in democratic society.

For George Pilgrim, Friday’s admission to the Bar marks a new professional milestone.

And his message is clear: learning should not stop with age, experience or previous accomplishments.

A new chapter begins. And with it comes a call for a more legally informed Caribbean society.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Bringing Caribbean Achievement, Leadership and Regional Development Into Focus.

Based on information reported to Barbados TODAY, with additional historical career context.