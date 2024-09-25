Minister Joyelle Clarke Delivers Powerful Presentation on Climate Mobility at Summit During UN General Assembly

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Joyelle Clarke, delivered a compelling presentation at the Climate Mobility Summit held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In her address, Minister Clarke highlighted the urgent human rights dimensions of the climate crisis, specifically focusing on climate mobility in the Greater Caribbean. Reflecting on the impact of climate change on island nations, she emphasized, “We cannot deny that the climate crisis is, by its very nature, a human rights issue. Our islands are facing destruction and with each passing disaster, our people are threatened by displacement.”

Minister Clarke underscored the need for global policies that incorporate actionable strategies for integrating migrant populations and protecting vulnerable communities. She pointed to recent events in the Grenadine Islands as sobering examples of the real and immediate threat posed by climate change, further stressing the importance of cultural preservation and safeguarding livelihoods in the face of environmental disasters.

The Climate Mobility Summit, organized by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility, was an opportunity for global leaders to discuss innovative solutions to address the challenges posed by climate-induced migration. Minister Clarke expressed her gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and form new partnerships, stating that the session was both timely and edifying.

Her presentation reflects the deep commitment of the Caribbean to advancing climate action and advocating for resilient solutions to protect their people and islands from the devastating effects of climate change.

