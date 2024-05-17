Danail Lowe Awarded Boy of Excellence 2024 in Nevis

Danail Lowe, an exceptional eleven-year-old student from Nevis, has been awarded the prestigious Boy of Excellence for 2024. The accolade was presented to Danail by Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General for Nevis.

Danail, the son of Shevonne Lowe and Junior Lowe, is a proud student of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School. He stands out among his peers for his remarkable achievements and exemplary character. Danail’s core values include family, friends, and spirituality. An active and outdoors-loving boy, he is passionate about football and cricket, constantly honing his skills in these sports. He also enjoys playing with friends, singing, playing the piano, and acoustic drums.

Known for his respectfulness, compassion, and tenacity, Danail has overcome numerous challenges with grace and determination. He leads with a servant’s heart, demonstrating mature work ethics, responsible behavior, and a positive attitude. His leadership qualities are evident in his role as captain of the school’s football team for two consecutive years and his current position as Student Body Council President.

Danail’s participation in various competitions has earned him several accolades, including Overall Best Orator and winner of the 2024 Children for Christ Bible Elocution Competition. He also serves as a Natural Hazard Ambassador and recently appeared on the Youth on the Go Radio program in this capacity. As an ambassador for both his school and his faith, Danail delivers the gospel through sermons, prayers, and motivational talks with his peers.

Aspiring to become an engineer, Danail Lowe is a role model both in and out of school. He advises his peers, “Choose wisely, for your choices of today will determine your tomorrow.”

Danail Lowe’s recognition as the Boy of Excellence for 2024 underscores his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence, making him a beacon of inspiration for his community.