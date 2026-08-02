THE GLOBAL CRISIS, THE COST OF LIVING AND THE ROAD FORWARD FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Evidence-based policies—not slogans—can protect struggling households while building a stronger, more self-reliant economy.

By Sheldon A. Pemberton

1 August 2026

The world is moving through another period of deep economic uncertainty.

Artificial intelligence, automation and changing global trade patterns are reshaping labour markets. At the same time, families are confronting higher costs for food, electricity, housing, transportation and healthcare.

For ordinary citizens, the cost of living is no longer an abstract economic debate. It is the daily struggle to stretch a salary, pay household bills and still put something aside for the future.

St. Kitts and Nevis is not immune.

Despite the country’s economic resilience, many households feel increasingly insecure. Wages are not always keeping pace with expenses. Opportunities for advancement remain limited for too many people. And some citizens are working longer and harder while still falling behind.

This moment demands more than slogans.

It requires practical solutions grounded in evidence, careful testing and measurable results.

Target Relief Where It Is Needed Most

The 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences recognised Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for developing an experimental approach to poverty alleviation. Their work demonstrated the value of testing specific interventions rather than assuming that large, general programmes will automatically deliver the best results.

That principle has direct relevance for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Instead of applying costly subsidies across an unlimited range of products, the Government could identify a clearly defined basket of essential goods—including rice, flour, cooking oil, baby formula and selected hygiene products—and remove or reduce duties specifically on those items.

The objective should be simple: provide meaningful relief on the products struggling families purchase most frequently while limiting unnecessary pressure on the Treasury.

Similar targeted assistance could be considered for electricity, transportation and childcare, using transparent eligibility rules and regular reviews to determine whether the programmes are actually helping the people they were designed to support.

Test it. Measure it. Improve it.

Guarantee Markets for Local Producers

Kremer’s broader work on advance market commitments also offers an important lesson. Governments can encourage private investment by guaranteeing future demand for products that meet clearly established standards, rather than merely providing subsidies and hoping production increases.

Under an advance commitment, a buyer agrees beforehand to purchase an eligible product at an agreed price or under defined conditions. The certainty of future demand can encourage producers to invest in equipment, capacity and innovation.

A carefully designed local version could strengthen agriculture.

Government institutions could commit to purchasing agreed quantities of locally grown sweet potatoes, dasheen, tomatoes, onions and other produce for school-meal programmes, hospitals, senior-care facilities and other public institutions.

The programme should include quality standards, production targets, transparent contracts and reasonable limits on the Government’s financial exposure.

Farmers would gain greater confidence to plant, invest in irrigation and expand production. The country would reduce part of its food-import bill. Public institutions would receive fresher local produce.

Everybody gains.

Build Institutions That Give Everyone a Fair Opportunity

The 2024 Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson for research examining how institutions are formed and how they influence national prosperity.

Their work emphasises that countries tend to perform better when institutions create broadly accessible opportunities instead of concentrating economic power and privilege among a narrow group.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, inclusive institutions must mean more than speeches about fairness.

It should mean faster and more affordable land titling. Clearer planning and development procedures. Transparent public procurement. Published criteria for small-business financing. And lending systems that judge entrepreneurs on the strength of their ideas, preparation and ability—not merely on personal connections.

A young entrepreneur in Sandy Point, Cayon, St. Paul’s, Gingerland or Charlestown should have a fair opportunity to obtain financing and compete for contracts.

Economic opportunity cannot remain behind closed doors.

Connect Education to Real Employment

Paul Romer’s Nobel-recognised research demonstrated how knowledge, ideas and technological innovation can drive long-term economic growth. Prosperity is not determined only by the natural resources a country possesses. It also depends on its ability to create, apply and commercialise knowledge.

That requires a different approach to education and training.

Technical programmes should be tied directly to areas where employers need workers. Training institutions should work with businesses to design courses, apprenticeships and certification programmes around real vacancies and emerging industries.

Young people need more than generic certificates. They need marketable skills.

Programmes should prioritise renewable-energy installation, electrical systems, refrigeration, construction technology, digital marketing, software development, cybersecurity, healthcare support, modern agriculture and creative production.

Diversify With Purpose

St. Kitts and Nevis must also broaden its economic foundation.

Tourism will remain important. But the country cannot rely too heavily on a narrow group of industries or revenue streams that may be disrupted by global recessions, changing travel patterns, international regulations or technological shifts.

Diversification must therefore move beyond announcements.

It should include measurable investment in technology, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, light manufacturing, financial services and the creative economy.

Local businesses must be given the tools to grow beyond the domestic market. Export assistance, digital-payment infrastructure, technical support and access to affordable capital should form part of a coordinated national strategy.

A Government Is Tested During Hardship

The true measure of leadership is not simply how a country performs when global conditions are favourable.

It is how effectively the country protects its people when times become difficult.

Relief must be targeted. Markets must be created for local producers. Institutions must be transparent. Training must lead to employment. And diversification must produce real businesses, sustainable jobs and new sources of national income.

St. Kitts and Nevis can emerge from this uncertain period stronger, fairer and more self-reliant.

But that will happen only when public policy is driven by evidence rather than instinct, opportunity rather than connections, and measurable outcomes rather than attractive slogans.

Sheldon A. Pemberton is a Financial Advisor and Innovative Thinker.