RED CROSS ANNOUNCES MAJOR REHABILITATION PROJECT IN ST. KITTS! QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS INVITED TO BID FOR WORKS AT TWO LOCATIONS!

READY 360° / 3 Oceans Initiative Targets Infrastructure Improvements, Disaster Preparedness and Stronger Community Resilience!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Thursday, November 5, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society (SKNRCS), in collaboration with the French Red Cross–PIRAC, has announced a significant contracting opportunity for rehabilitation and improvement works at two locations in St. Kitts.

The initiative forms part of the READY 360° / 3 Oceans Project, designed to strengthen institutional capacity, emergency preparedness and community resilience throughout the Caribbean.

Qualified and experienced contractors are being invited to submit competitive quotations for works at the Red Cross Headquarters and Dieppe Bay.

The proposed improvements include container rehabilitation, roofing and structural upgrades, solar-powered electrical installations, ventilation systems, flooring repairs, protective treatments and enhanced storage facilities.

One contractor will be selected to undertake both projects under a single agreement, with proposals evaluated according to technical expertise, experience, implementation capacity and overall value for money.

The Red Cross has emphasized that the procurement process will be open, competitive and transparent.

Interested contractors must submit comprehensive quotations within 15 calendar days of the official notice’s publication.

Submissions should be directed to:

📧 joseph.richardson@sknrcs.org

📧 dejon.liburd@sknrcs.org

📧 maelis.petipeti@croix-rouge.fr

The initiative represents another investment in strengthening humanitarian infrastructure and preparedness across St. Kitts and Nevis.