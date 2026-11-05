BREAKING NEWS! DICKON MITCHELL STORMS TO HISTORIC SECOND TERM AS NDC CLAIMS 14 OF GRENADA’S 15 PARLIAMENTARY SEATS!

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MASSIVE ELECTION NIGHT VICTORY! Prime Minister Mitchell’s NDC Set to Expand Majority from 9 to 14 Seats as Grenada Delivers a Resounding Political Verdict!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Thursday, November 5, 2026

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — A political earthquake has swept across Grenada as Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) declares a spectacular election victory, with preliminary reports indicating the party has captured 14 of the nation’s 15 parliamentary seats!

The extraordinary result places Mitchell on course for a second consecutive term, delivering one of the most commanding electoral performances in the NDC’s history.

According to election-night reports, the opposition New National Party (NNP) secured just one constituency, St. George North West, through candidate Adrian Joseph.

WHAT A TURNAROUND!

In June 2022, Mitchell led the NDC to victory with nine seats, ending former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell’s nine-year administration.

Four years later, the party appears poised to expand its parliamentary majority dramatically, breaking its historical pattern of losing power after a single term.

The projected outcome represents a major setback for the opposition NNP, now led by Emmalin Pierre.

For Mitchell, the anticipated victory offers a renewed mandate to advance economic development, infrastructure improvements, healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

The Caribbean now awaits official confirmation of the final results.

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