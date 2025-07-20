WOMAN OF PURPOSE, POWER & PROFESSIONALISM!” — ANDREA WATTLEY NAMED TDC GROUP LTD EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR 2025

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 20, 2025

Andrea Wattley has been named Employee of the Year 2025 at TDC Group Ltd—marking a crowning achievement in her rising career in Human Resources and a proud moment for her family, colleagues, and the wider community.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Mrs. Wattley expressed deep gratitude for the prestigious honour, reflecting on a journey that began in 2022 when she joined TDC as an Employee Relations Officer. Since then, she has advanced to the role of Senior HR Officer, demonstrating commitment, professionalism, and what she describes as the core values of TDC—CARE: Commitment and Collaboration, Accountability, Resilience and Resourcefulness, and Empathy.

“It’s a moment that fills me with gratitude, pride, and renewed purpose,” Wattley wrote. “This journey hasn’t been without sacrifices, but with the unwavering support of my family, friends, and the drive to see our staff engaged, motivated, productive, and satisfied, I push forward every day.”

She gave special thanks to Mrs. Esdaille Robinson, praising her as a beacon of leadership and excellence within the organization.

In words that resonated widely, Wattley shared her personal mantra:

“Change is personal. Change is possible. Change is profitable.”

Above all, she credited God’s grace and favour for guiding her path.

The TDC Group Ltd’s recognition of Mrs. Wattley not only highlights her achievements but underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and employee empowerment. As she continues to rise in her profession, her story stands as a testament to purpose, perseverance, and people-centered leadership.

Congratulations to Andrea Wattley—proof that with grace, grit, and gratitude, greatness is possible.