FROM ST. KITTS TO THE WORLD! KITTITIAN DR. MARK FLEMING II JOINS PRESTIGIOUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN VIRGINIA, USA!

Caribbean Excellence on the Global Stage! St. Kitts-Born Pediatric Surgeon Takes His Expertise to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Following Advanced Training at Boston Children’s Hospital!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Tuesday, November 3, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis! Kittitian-born physician Dr. Mark Fleming II continues to make his mark internationally, officially joining the pediatric surgery team at the prestigious Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk, Virginia, in October 2026.

From his childhood in St. Kitts to operating rooms at leading American medical institutions, Dr. Fleming’s remarkable journey stands as an inspiring example of Caribbean talent achieving excellence on the world stage.

Born and raised in the twin-island Federation, Dr. Fleming migrated to the United States in 2008 to pursue higher education and his dream of becoming a physician.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, completed his general surgery residency at the University of Virginia Health, and subsequently undertook an intensive two-year pediatric surgery fellowship at the internationally renowned Boston Children’s Hospital.

Today, the accomplished surgeon specializes in pediatric and neonatal surgery, with particular interests in minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques.

His expertise includes treating complex medical conditions affecting newborns and children, including disorders of the digestive and respiratory systems, congenital abnormalities and other challenging pediatric surgical conditions.

But behind his impressive professional achievements is a deeply personal Caribbean story.

Dr. Fleming credits his childhood pediatrician in St. Kitts with inspiring his medical career, particularly through the compassion, kindness and personal attention shown to young patients.

Growing up surrounded by children in a large family further strengthened his passion for pediatric medicine.

His professional accomplishments have also attracted recognition, including the Boston Children’s Hospital Black Achiever Award and an American College of Surgeons award recognizing professionalism in general surgery.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Fleming expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve children and families at CHKD.

“Being able to care for pediatric patients at CHKD is truly a blessing,” he stated.

The respected surgeon and his wife chose Virginia partly because they wanted to raise their children closer to family.

Away from the hospital, he enjoys cooking, basketball, weightlifting, international travel and spending quality time with his family.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Fleming’s appointment represents another inspiring chapter in the international achievements of its people.

His journey from a small Caribbean nation to some of America’s leading medical institutions demonstrates how determination, education and compassion can open extraordinary doors.

And through his work caring for children, the values first nurtured in St. Kitts continue to reach families far beyond the Federation’s shores.

From St. Kitts to Virginia, Dr. Mark Fleming II is carrying Caribbean excellence forward — one young patient at a time.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence Around the World!