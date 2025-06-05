PRINCESS ANNE ROYAL VISIT TO RSS





BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, undertook a Royal Visit to the Regional Security System (RSS) on Sunday, 1st June 2025, accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Simon Mustard, and her Private Secretary, Captain John Boyd.





The occasion is the second time that a member of The Royal Family visited the RSS, following Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on 1st December 2016, marking a significant moment between The Royal Family and the RSS, and the peoples of the Eight Member States.



Upon arrival at the RSS, The Princess Royal was joined by Deputy Executive Director of the RSS, Mr. Atlee Rodney, and Senior Members of the RSS.



The Princess Royal received a virtual tour of the RSS’ operations, emphasizing its vital role in maintaining security across its Eight Member States. The tour showcased improvements in regional collaboration, intelligence sharing, and technological advancements aimed at enhancing public safety.



Mr. Rodney expressed gratitude for The Princess Royal’s visit, highlighting her genuine interest in the RSS’ work and her uplifting engagement with officers. He emphasized the UK’s valuable partnership in the RSS’ mission.



His Excellency Simon Mustard reinforced the importance of international collaboration, praising the enduring security partnership between the UK and Caribbean allies.



During the visit, Her Royal Highness received a plaque and toured the RSS Fusion Centre, where she observed the integration of modern technologies to enhance law enforcement effectiveness across the region.



Before concluding her visit, The Princess Royal toured the Barbados Defence Force Field Medical Hospital situated on the RSS HQ’s compound.