His Excellency Calvin St. Juste begins the Rescue and ressurection of collapsed St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme After a Tumultuous 2 years of Chaos and ill-advised changes

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis—In a critical move to salvage what was once the top-ranked Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme in the Caribbean, His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), has officially begun the arduous task of rebuilding the nation’s CBI programme after a dramatic collapse under previous leadership.

Following the resignation of former CEO Michael Martin, who presided over two years of instability that saw the CBI programme plummet from its #1 position to the bottom of regional rankings, St. Juste has taken the reins to restore the programme’s former glory. The decline was triggered by a series of controversial decisions by Martin and the new government led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, including price hikes and the appointment of a convicted fraudster as the sole benefactor, which resulted in a RICO lawsuit targeting the CBI programme and high-level officials.

Once renowned for its prestige and efficiency, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI programme suffered a sharp decline in applications after these ill-advised changes were implemented. Meanwhile, other Caribbean nations like Antigua, St. Lucia, and Grenada saw record-breaking growth in their own CBI programmes.

Now, St. Juste has the herculean task of reversing the damage. His roadmap focuses on six core principles: transparency, communication, good governance, transformation, global leadership, and sustainability. St. Juste is determined to rebuild the programme’s reputation through professionalism, collaboration, and strategic partnerships.

In his recent address, St. Juste outlined a bold plan for the CIU’s future, signaling a new era for the programme. His leadership has been endorsed by Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who defended the controversial changes, asserting that they were necessary for the programme’s long-term survival. However, with the nation’s CBI programme at a critical juncture, all eyes are now on St. Juste as he works to revive the programme and restore its global standing.

St. Juste’s first major move is set for October 1, 2024, when the newly reformed CIU will officially commence operations under his leadership. His global tour, starting in the Middle East and Asia, aims to re-establish St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in the CBI industry.