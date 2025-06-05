FORMER ZIZ EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DIONNE BAPTISTE-CLARKE WINS BIG AT CARIBBEAN TOURISM JOURNALISM AWARDS — TAKES HOME “BEST IMMERSIVE STORY” HONOUR

“This Is For the Caribbean!” — Clarke’s Passion Project, Your Caribbean Guide, Celebrated for Transforming Regional Storytelling

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a stunning and well-deserved triumph, Dionne Baptiste-Clarke, former Executive Producer at ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, has been awarded the coveted Best Immersive Story prize by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) — a powerful nod to her transformative work on the digital platform Your Caribbean Guide.

Clarke’s award-winning storytelling didn’t just capture the beauty of the Caribbean—it transported readers into its soul. The CTO’s prestigious Journalism Awards honour the finest journalistic work that breathes life into the region’s people, heritage, and hidden narratives. And Clarke’s storytelling did just that—with heart, depth, and dazzling authenticity.

FROM BROADCAST STUDIO TO DIGITAL TRAILBLAZER

Originally from Trinidad but now proudly based in St. Kitts, Clarke has spent over 16 years weaving words and images across the Caribbean’s media landscape. From her early days in traditional journalism to her current role as Business Development Manager at First Federal Cooperative Credit Union, she’s never stopped championing one core belief:

“Our stories matter. And they deserve to be told by us—in our voice.”

Clarke’s platform, Your Caribbean Guide, has grown into a digital sanctuary of Caribbean pride, offering richly layered, culturally immersive content that showcases the region’s unsung heroes, vibrant customs, and soulful destinations.

“WE DID IT!” — A WIN FOR EVERY CARIBBEAN VOICE

Following the announcement, a jubilant Clarke took to social media to celebrate:

“This recognition is so much more than a personal milestone—it’s a celebration of OUR Caribbean… of the voices, places, cultures, and stories that too often go unheard or unseen.”

Her message resonated deeply with fellow creatives, readers, and cultural advocates across the region, many of whom see Clarke’s work as a blueprint for authentic, unapologetic, people-powered storytelling.

A STORYTELLER FOR THE PEOPLE — AND THE FUTURE

In an age dominated by external narratives and tourist-centric portrayals, Clarke’s work stands tall and defiant: rooted in regional truth, identity, and pride.

Her CTO win is not just a recognition of journalistic excellence. It’s a validation of the Caribbean voice, told by a daughter of the region who never forgot where she came from.

WHERE TO NEXT? “JUST THE BEGINNING.”

As Clarke says, “This is just the beginning.” With Your Caribbean Guide gaining traction and influence, and her vision more vibrant than ever, this victory signals a bold new chapter for Caribbean media, culture, and content creation.

We salute you, Dionne Baptiste-Clarke — storyteller, pioneer, Caribbean queen.

